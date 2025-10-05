ExchangeDEX+
‘The Long Walk’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 00:57
Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot and Ben Wang in “The Long Walk.”

Lionsgate/Murray Close

The Long Walk, a dystopian thriller based on Stephen King’s first novel, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Authored under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, King’s horror novel The Long Walk was released in 1979. Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise) and adapted for the screen by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), The Long Walk was released in theaters on Sept. 12.

ForbesHere’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’By Tim Lammers

In the film, 100 teen boys annually participate in a grueling competition known as “The Long Walk,” where the winner earns a large cash prize. Winning the competition, however, comes with a huge price. Each participant must maintain a walking speed of 3 miles per hour or be shot on site.

The ensemble cast of The Long Walk includes Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 21, according to When to Stream.

Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s True Crime Series?By Tim Lammers

While the When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that The Long Walk’s studio, Lionsgate, has not announced or confirmed the release of the film on digital and it is subject to change.

When The Long Walk arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video has The Long Walk listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s digital purchase price.

Since rental prices are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent The Long Walk for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

How Did Audiences And Critics React To ‘The Long Walk’?

The Long Walk to date has earned $30.2 million domestically and nearly $8.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $38.9 million. The Long Walk had a production budget of $20 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

The Long Walk earned an 88% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 265 reviews.

Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers

RT’s Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Cooper Hoffman and David Johnsson’s soulful performances bring a lot of heart to Stephen King’s dystopian tale, making The Long Walk a life-or-death ordeal for its characters but a riveting ride for audiences.”

In addition, The Long Walk earned an 85% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the film reads, “The Long Walk is a dystopian emotional journey with strong King-esque vibes that thoughtfully navigates themes of morality without straying from its well-trodden path.”

Rated R, The Long Walk is expected to arrive on PVOD on Oct. 21.

ForbesThe Top 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/10/04/the-long-walk-gets-streaming-date-report-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

