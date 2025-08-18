The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

PANews reported on August 18th that according to the Securities Times, the combined market capitalization of A-share companies today exceeded 100 trillion yuan (calculated by multiplying the latest A-share price by total A-share capital), reaching a record high and the first time in the history of the A-share market that this has occurred. Specifically, as of press time, Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) ranked first in the A-share market capitalization rankings, with 2.19 trillion yuan, followed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) with a market capitalization of 2.02 trillion yuan. In addition, four other A-share stocks—Kweichow Moutai, PetroChina, Bank of China, and CATL—each had a market capitalization exceeding one trillion yuan.

