The market value of Bitmine's Ethereum holdings exceeds $5 billion

PANews reported on August 16th that according to data from StrategyEthreserve, US-listed Bitmine's Ethereum holdings have reached approximately 1.2 million, with a market value exceeding $5 billion, reaching $5.12 billion at the time of writing, ranking first among Ethereum treasury companies. Sharplink Gaming currently holds approximately 728,800 Ethereum, valued at approximately $3.25 billion, ranking second. The Ether Machine holds approximately 345,400 ETH, valued at $1.54 billion, ranking third.

