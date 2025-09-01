The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

One day Youtube algorithms showed me the lecture "How to Speak" from MIT channel. Turned out the lecture is well-know and became a local tradition: MIT freshmen had it for over 40 years. It struck me as something rare. Not another “10 tricks in 10 minutes” video, but a patient, deep reflection on how to communicate.

The speaker was Professor Patrick Winston, famous due to his work on AI: he authored several influential textbooks such as "Artificial Intelligence" and "The Psychology of Computer Vision". He approached the subject of speaking with the same passion, and put effort into making the lecture a memorable experience.

And as I later checked, many of his ideas were backed by research, so let me share the concepts that stayed with me.

Opening a talk

Ask everyone to turn off their phones and laptops. Professor Winston claims what many suspect: humans process information through a single cognitive thread, meaning any distraction – even seemingly minor ones – significantly reduces information retention rates. Multiple studies, including this comprehensive analysis, demonstrate measurable drops in learning when attention is divided

For your opening, skip the joke unless you're already known for charisma – with an unfamiliar audience, failed humor creates immediate distance rather than connection. Instead, lead with a clear promise about what attendees will gain by the end of your talk. Many effective speakers from my experience enhance this by asking the audience about their expectations, then explicitly addressing each one throughout the presentation, creating a natural checkpoint system that keeps everyone engaged.

Keeping your audience engaged

The professor gives 4 techniques (he calls them Samples or Heuristics) to maintain contact with the audience.

Circle back to previously covered topics. Referencing a thought multiple times during your talk creates a web of interconnected ideas. He mentions that an idea should be referenced at least 3 times to imprint in memory. Recent studies confirm that spaced learning – which is exactly how the professor recommends approaching your talk – significantly increases both short and long-term information recognition.

Build "fences" around your concepts. Comparing and contrasting your ideas with others helps the audience better understand and memorise them. The iconic example is Steve Jobs dubbing the iPod as "1000 songs in your pocket" – this puts the device clearly in the musical player category while helping it stand out.

Create "seams" with verbal punctuation. First, enumerate the topics you'll cover during your talk. Then clearly mark transitions between those enumerated topics. This makes your talk easier to follow and allows those who drifted to jump back in.

Ask questions the right way. Asking questions isn't just a good way to wake the audience up – they need to be the right questions. Asking something complex that people surely can't answer looks arrogant. Conversely, asking something trivial makes people feel like they're being treated as fools. Look for a sweet spot in between.

Choosing time and place

Since talks are often planned ahead, it's worth ensuring the time and place will allow you to best engage with the audience. This applies to any important meeting: if you can control these factors, don't skip the preparation.

The meeting room should be well-lit so the audience doesn't doze off. The ideal time is 11am, when everyone is awake enough to engage but not yet tired or thinking about lunch. At least one study confirms this empirical observation: peak cognitive performance occurs between 10:30 and 11:00am.

Using props

Some things are better seen than told. With a few examples, the professor shows how physical objects make any talk memorable. He advocates for old-school versus digital props: chalk, board, and a pointer allow both the lecturer and the audience to move at the same pace, matching the talk flow to learning speed.

However, there's a study that shows a hybrid approach yields the best academic results, so speakers need to think about and understand their audience and their preferences. Gen Z might not appreciate the long and steady talk.

Preparing slides

Ideally, your talk should not rely on slides, but nowadays this isn't quite feasible. Hence, P. Winston gives a few good tips on how to make your slides bearable:

The font size should be a minimum of 40-50 points, to be readable even by those who sit far from the screen

All non-essential elements should be ruthlessly eliminated: copy should be simplified, images and decoration stripped away

Text should supplement, not duplicate your words, otherwise your speech starts competing with your slides

As an exception, the Professor shows when slides are actually useful. He displays an extremely crowded slide (you can check it here) with lots of callouts and arrows showing an ecosystem of funds moving through Afghanistan. The purpose of such slides is to function as a complete object, not something that needs to be read, but understood as a whole concept to convey the message (in this case, complexity itself is the message).

Giving specific cases of talks

The Professor then moves from generic tips to specific types of talks: sharing information and pitching to be hired.

Information Transfer

Obviously, if your goal by the end of the talk is to share information and leave people to draw conclusions, it would be great to state this upfront. As already covered in “Opening the talk” paragraph, this is what the professor recommends: giving a promise of what the audience will get at the end.

He then shares his thoughts on what makes these types of talks stand out, and that is passion. The example he gives of students sharing that passionate lecturers influenced them most resonates with me deeply. Any subject can be made interesting if a person cares enough.

This part concludes with advice on thinking frameworks: no matter what your talk is about, your audience needs to understand how to think about it. The Professor briefly outlines what "learning how to think" means:

Give your audience stories (as we're story-telling animals)

Provide them with questions to ask about those stories

Give them tools to analyze and evaluate those stories

Show them the way to synthesize insights

Here again we can find connections to other theories. For instance, Idries Shah in his "Learning How to Learn" book outlines the same approach: learners are expected to interrogate each tale, extract patterns, and apply them to new situations.

Career Pitch

The second specific type of talk is, plainly speaking, about how to get hired. It's really short and boils down to 2 things:

Vision: you need to show that you understand where to go.

Track record: you need to provide evidence of actually being able to deliver on your vision in the past.

Just vision without execution makes you an empty-talker, and just execution makes you a follower. Not a bad thing, but leading the way feels much more rewarding.

Winston’s Star: The 5S Framework

In the final part of the lecture, the professor touches on the topic of being famous. He raises a good point: Why does anyone need to be famous at all? And gives an answer that seems obvious, but is powerful: Ideas are like children. Famous parents get them better opportunities.

The Professor shares very briefly his 5S framework. Each "S" plays a distinct role in making your message stick with the audience:

Symbol: A visual or conceptual anchor people can latch onto. Think of it as a mental image that represents your idea.

Slogan: A concise, memorable phrase or tagline that captures your idea's essence in a punchy form.

Surprise: Something unexpected – an insight or twist that jolts your audience's attention and makes the message buzzworthy.

Salient idea: The standout notion in your talk – not necessarily the most important fact, but the one that truly lodges in memory.

Story: Narrative structure. As we saw above, humans are story-telling animals, and wrapping your ideas in a story makes them more appealing.

This framework is referred to as Winston's Star or the "5 S's" of Getting Famous, and it helps you go beyond ideas just being useful to making them unforgettable. The Professor tested it on his early PhD thesis and only later realised that work scored all 5 points.

How to end

Unsurprisingly, the lecture ends with ways to end a lecture 😄. The Professor emphasises that the ending is what will stick with the audience, and you should not waste this opportunity (hence he does not recommend ending with questions or simply reiterating the talk).

Ideally, you want to show what contribution you made with your talk – what you gave to the audience and to the field.

Saying "Thank you," though acceptable, implies people stayed mostly because they're polite. So, the good options, according to the professor, are:

A memorable, distinguishable phrase

Salute: personal respect to the audience with an explanation

Parting wish: something like "I hope you will bring your friends next time"

I hope this summary helps you craft talks that don't just inform, but truly connect with and inspire your audience. Watch the original, and drop in comments what stood out the most for you!