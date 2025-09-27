The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds. PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.