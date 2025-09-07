The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/09/07 17:19
PANews reported on September 7 that the National Natural Science Foundation of China released the 3rd emergency management project of 2025, "Research on Global Stablecoin Risk Governance and Cross-border Collaborative Regulatory System", which pointed out that stablecoins, as a digital asset designed to anchor legal currency or specific asset values, have become the core bridge connecting traditional finance and the encryption ecosystem with their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. Their scale and influence pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and the global financial regulatory framework.

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the "norm."
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
