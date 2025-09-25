The number of crypto millionaires worldwide is expected to surge 40% to 241,700 by 2025.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to the "Crypto Wealth Report 2025" released by Henley & Partners, the number of people worldwide holding more than $1 million in crypto assets increased by 40% over the past year to 241,700. Among them, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 70% to 145,100.

In June of this year, the total market capitalization of the digital asset market rebounded to $3.3 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 45%. At the high end of the market, 450 people hold at least $100 million in crypto assets, while 36 billionaires control even larger holdings.

The report notes that Bitcoin is gradually transforming into the foundational layer of a parallel financial system, expanding its function from a speculative tool to a collateral and foundational currency for wealth accumulation. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies is redefining the global wealth landscape, with Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates becoming top destinations for investors.