The Openledger Foundation announced it will launch a $OPEN token buyback program, funded by corporate revenue.

PANews reported on October 3rd that the Openledger Foundation announced on the X platform that it will launch a buyback program for its native token $OPEN.
The program will be funded by the Foundation’s Enterprise Revenue and aims to enhance liquidity, boost market confidence, and support the sustainable growth of the ecosystem by repurchasing $OPEN tokens from the market.
