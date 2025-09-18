The Secret Behind Lyno’s Rise—Early Backers Expect 500x Gains Before the Year Ends

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 14:52
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010011-2.82%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02583+2.66%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0172-0.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002901-14.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586+0.17%

Every bull market has that one project that seems to come out of nowhere and capture all the attention. In 2025, many believe that the project is Lyno (LYNO). From a quiet presale to one of the hottest names in the market right now, Lyno is turning heads, and early backers are already calling for up to 500x gains before the year ends.

Crucial Timing

The crypto market is back in the spotlight. Bitcoin has been making headlines, altcoins are rallying, and investors are hunting for the next opportunity that could multiply their portfolio. Lyno’s launch landed at the perfect time. Unlike older tokens burdened with years of baggage, Lyno is fresh, agile, and poised to capitalize on the bull market wave from its inception.

A Market-Dominating Presale

The biggest proof of momentum so far has been the LYNO presale. The early bird stage launched at just $0.050 per token and is selling out rapidly. Interestingly, those who participated now will qualify for automatic profit on their purchase when the token soars to $0.055 in the coming stage. 

So far, more than 629,165.744 $LYNO tokens have been sold, smashing expectations and sending a clear message that investors don’t just see Lyno as another token; they see it as the opportunity of the year to lock in on a potential 500x gain.

Why Investors Believe in LYNO

What sets Lyno apart is its AI-powered arbitrage engine, which allows crypto traders to capitalize on market inefficiencies across multiple chains and earn money. The protocol’s AI layer automatically calculates risks and ensures that the transaction is executed at the best possible time for maximum results. Meanwhile, Lyno has also taken strict security measures to protect its ecosystem and users through zero-knowledge proofs, a time-out mechanism, and a thorough audit of its smart contract by Cyberscope.

Community at the Core

Another part of Lyno’s success is how it has treated its early supporters. Rather than handing most of the supply to venture capital whales, the presale has been open and fair, giving retail investors a real chance to get in early. That decision has built a loyal, vocal community driving Lyno’s buzz across X, Telegram, and beyond.

Further, Lyno’s team is laying the foundation for long-term growth. Potential and strategy-based partnerships with AI companies and blockchain developers are already in motion, acting as a broader ecosystem on the horizon.

Conclusion

The secret behind Lyno’s rise is simple: perfect timing, bold innovation, and a presale fueling unstoppable momentum. Stage after stage is selling out, prices are climbing, and the window to secure tokens at bargain levels is closing by the day.

Early backers are confident that Lyno could deliver life-changing returns, and if the 500x predictions play out, it may well be remembered as one of 2025’s biggest success stories.

The message couldn’t be clearer for anyone still on the sidelines: the early bird phase is nearly gone, and the next stage is coming at a higher price—don’t wait until Lyno hits the exchanges, make that move today and secure your chance of a potential 500x gain!

For more information about LYNO, visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1475+8.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01719-0.97%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.73526+13.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+6.09%
L1
L1$0.007665+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Share
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.005355+435.50%
Chainbase
C$0.25231+2.11%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03612+2.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms