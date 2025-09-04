The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range

The Smarter Web Company has signed a new subscription agreement to issue 21 million ordinary shares, doubling down on a fundraising strategy first used in June.

The company said most shares from the earlier deal have already been placed, and the fresh round will further strengthen its balance sheet as it pushes ahead with expansion plans.

Trading in the new stock on the Aquis Stock Exchange is expected to begin around September 9, pending admission. Once admitted, the company will have 290.6 million shares in issue.

Deal Terms

The agreement, signed September 3 with Shard Merchant Capital Ltd., will see the shares issued at par value.

Placement will be subject to two safeguards, i.e., prices cannot fall below the previous day’s closing bid, and volumes must remain under 20% of daily activity. Smarter Web will receive about 97% of net proceeds, to be used for growth.

The issue slightly dilutes director holdings. CEO Andrew Webley and his family will see their stake fall from 10.17% to 9.44%. Other directors face marginal cuts as well.

Growth Strategy

Smarter Web provides web design, hosting, and online marketing services, with revenue generated from upfront fees, annual hosting, and optional marketing support. The firm is also targeting acquisitions to expand its client base.

Since 2023, the company has accepted Bitcoin BTC $110 965 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $36.31 B payments and has adopted a Bitcoin Treasury Policy as part of its 10-year plan.

This 21 million share offering follows the appointment of Albert Soleiman as CFO on September 1. The company’s community has also grown to more than 4,200 members as popularity increases.

Bitcoin Is Consolidating

The share sale coincides with a cooling period in the Bitcoin market as BTC is trading near $112,000, consolidating between $104,000 and $116,000.

According to analyst Axel Adler Jr., the market is in a “repair phase.” He points to the short-term holder realized price at $107,600 as key support.

Holding this level keeps the uptrend intact, but profit-taking remains a risk.

Meanwhile, the data from Glassnode shows investors accumulated heavily in the $108,000-$116,000 range, filling the “air gap.” Nevertheless, futures flows and ETF demand have slowed.

A push above $116,000 could revive momentum, while a break below $104,000 risks a slide toward $93,000-$95,000. However, there is broad consensus that Bitcoin is the best crypto to buy as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

