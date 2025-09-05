The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving fabricated national projects involving virtual currency, defrauding over 6 million yuan.

PANews reported on September 5 that the official website of the Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving the fabrication of a false national project involving virtual currency. The suspects attracted members to participate by releasing promotional information on social software and holding online meetings to explain the benefits of the project. In just half a year after the implementation, it attracted more than 1,900 participants nationwide. Members participating in the project need to convert RMB into USDT to recharge and transfer on the software. After the Huimin County Procuratorate of Shandong Province conducted a judicial accounting appraisal of the electronic data, the suspects defrauded a total of more than 6 million yuan and were prosecuted for suspected fraud. The defendant was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of three years and six months to three years.