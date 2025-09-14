The UK and the US plan to sign a technology agreement focusing on key technologies such as AI and quantum computing

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to Jinshi, the British Embassy in Washington said on Saturday that the UK and the US are preparing to sign a landmark technology agreement in the coming days as part of Trump's visit to the UK. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' trillion-dollar technology industries and create more opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. The embassy said the partnership will focus on key technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing. Trump is expected to depart for the UK on Tuesday for his second three-day state visit. He will be accompanied by a delegation of US executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman.