The US may issue a $1 coin with Trump's portrait

PANews reported on October 4 that according to foreign media reports, the US Treasury Department confirmed that it is considering issuing a $1 commemorative coin with the portrait of US President Trump printed on both sides to "honor Trump and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States."
