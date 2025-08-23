On Friday, the FBI searched the home and office of former Trump administration National Security Adviser John Bolton, who served in President Trump’s first administration and has been a fierce critic of the president in the years since.

Vice President J.D. has denied that the raid is politically motivated, but questions nonetheless remain around what exactly the FBI is searching for in Bolton’s home and office.

Jo-Anna Nieves, a criminal defense attorney based in Oakland, California, says that Bolton had come under scrutiny for information disclosed in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, but questions whether this alone was the impetus for Friday’s raid.

“There has got to be something, I think, beyond the prior issue with [Bolton’s] memoir that has reignited this probe that’s led to this search warrant being approved and executed this morning,” Nieves told Forbes senior editor Maggie McGrath.

