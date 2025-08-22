Thiel’s Ether Bets Pay Off as Ethereum Gains Wall Street Traction

Billionaire Peter Thiel has emerged as a significant beneficiary of Ether’s 13.5% surge this month. The PayPal co-founder’s investment firms have generated substantial paper gains through strategic bets on Ethereum-focused companies.

Thiel’s Ethereum Strategy Takes Shape

The Wall Street Journal reports that Thiel’s venture capital approach centers on Ethereum becoming Wall Street’s preferred blockchain platform. His Founders Fund owns 7.5% of ETHZilla, a company that pivoted from biotech to purchasing ether. The firm also controls 9.1% of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which raised $250 million for ether acquisitions.

ETHZilla’s market value jumped from $18 million to $741 million after disclosing Thiel’s investment. Bitmine has surged over 1,000% since late June, reaching an $8.3 billion valuation. Both companies represent Thiel’s broader thesis on Ethereum’s institutional adoption potential.

The investment rationale focuses on Ethereum’s growing role in traditional finance infrastructure. Major firms like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton already operate tokenized money-market funds on Ethereum. According to the WSJ, Goldman Sachs and BNY have launched competing blockchain-based financial products.

Ethereum network activity reached $1.2 trillion this year, up from $960 billion last year. Most transactions involve stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin, plus major exchange operations. However, some analysts question whether current activity reflects genuine institutional adoption or speculative trading.

Risks Remain Despite Political Tailwinds

The Journal notes that the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance provides additional momentum for ether investments. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested stablecoins could help manage the national debt. The recent passage of the Genius Act has also boosted interest in dollar-pegged digital tokens.

Critics warn that betting on Ethereum remains highly speculative and risky. Some network activity appears spam-related, including phishing attacks and fraudulent transactions. Whether Ethereum achieves widespread financial industry adoption remains uncertain despite current institutional interest.

The post Thiel’s Ether Bets Pay Off as Ethereum Gains Wall Street Traction appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/thiels-ether-bets-pay-off-as-ethereum-gains-wall-street-traction/