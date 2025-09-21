The post This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Most people only hear about the next big crypto opportunity after it has skyrocketed. But occasionally, something new comes along that’s early, accessible, and already showing serious potential. That’s what’s happening with AiAO, the native token of the AlgosOne platform. The token is part of a fully functioning, high-performing trading ecosystem and is still in presale. It’s tied directly to a real AI trading system that outperforms human traders. With guaranteed price increases in every presale round and strong real-world utility, AiAO could be the most brilliant move in crypto this year. A Real AI System That’s Making People Money Most AI crypto projects promise a lot but haven’t launched anything yet. AlgosOne is different. Its AI trading system has been live since 2022, and it’s already delivered consistent results for thousands of users. The algorithm runs without any manual input. There’s no need to write code, no building strategies, and no charts to study. The results speak for themselves. Since launch, AlgosOne’s AI has maintained a verified win rate of over 80%. When the first round of two-year trading contracts matured at the end of 2024, every single one delivered its projected profit range. Some users at higher tiers saw gains as high as 250% in a year. AiAO: The Token That Powers the Whole System AiAO is a utility and governance token that connects users to the AlgosOne ecosystem. Holding the token gives users access to advanced trading tools, better profit tiers, lower commission fees, and even passive income. At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113%… The post This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Most people only hear about the next big crypto opportunity after it has skyrocketed. But occasionally, something new comes along that’s early, accessible, and already showing serious potential. That’s what’s happening with AiAO, the native token of the AlgosOne platform. The token is part of a fully functioning, high-performing trading ecosystem and is still in presale. It’s tied directly to a real AI trading system that outperforms human traders. With guaranteed price increases in every presale round and strong real-world utility, AiAO could be the most brilliant move in crypto this year. A Real AI System That’s Making People Money Most AI crypto projects promise a lot but haven’t launched anything yet. AlgosOne is different. Its AI trading system has been live since 2022, and it’s already delivered consistent results for thousands of users. The algorithm runs without any manual input. There’s no need to write code, no building strategies, and no charts to study. The results speak for themselves. Since launch, AlgosOne’s AI has maintained a verified win rate of over 80%. When the first round of two-year trading contracts matured at the end of 2024, every single one delivered its projected profit range. Some users at higher tiers saw gains as high as 250% in a year. AiAO: The Token That Powers the Whole System AiAO is a utility and governance token that connects users to the AlgosOne ecosystem. Holding the token gives users access to advanced trading tools, better profit tiers, lower commission fees, and even passive income. At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113%…

This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:21
SPONSORED POST*

Most people only hear about the next big crypto opportunity after it has skyrocketed. But occasionally, something new comes along that’s early, accessible, and already showing serious potential.

That’s what’s happening with AiAO, the native token of the AlgosOne platform. The token is part of a fully functioning, high-performing trading ecosystem and is still in presale.

It’s tied directly to a real AI trading system that outperforms human traders. With guaranteed price increases in every presale round and strong real-world utility, AiAO could be the most brilliant move in crypto this year.

A Real AI System That’s Making People Money

Most AI crypto projects promise a lot but haven’t launched anything yet. AlgosOne is different. Its AI trading system has been live since 2022, and it’s already delivered consistent results for thousands of users. The algorithm runs without any manual input. There’s no need to write code, no building strategies, and no charts to study.

The results speak for themselves. Since launch, AlgosOne’s AI has maintained a verified win rate of over 80%. When the first round of two-year trading contracts matured at the end of 2024, every single one delivered its projected profit range. Some users at higher tiers saw gains as high as 250% in a year.

AiAO: The Token That Powers the Whole System

AiAO is a utility and governance token that connects users to the AlgosOne ecosystem. Holding the token gives users access to advanced trading tools, better profit tiers, lower commission fees, and even passive income.

At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113% increase. In stage 3, all the tokens were snapped up in just 90 minutes, with a 79% price bump, stage 4 sold out in less than 60 mins with a 97% price spike, stage 5 sold out in under 2 hours with an impressive 82% price increase and stage 6 sold out in record time as well with additional 82% price increase. It is more than 4,500% increase.

Limited Supply and Real Demand

There will only ever be one billion AiAO tokens. 65% will be sold during the presale, 25% during the public sale, and the remaining 10% will be used for the team and marketing campaigns. Team tokens are locked for three years, preventing early dumps and protecting long-term investors.

What sets AiAO apart is its built-in demand. You need AiAO tokens to unlock AlgosOne’s best features. That includes higher daily trade execution, better APY staking rewards, and dividend payouts.

The Retrodrop

All registered AlgosOne account holders can engage with the platform to get free tokens. Activities like depositing funds, watching educational videos, opening savings plans, and sharing the AI on social media all count towards engagement for Retrodrop.

Of course, the more users engage, the more tokens they earn. It’s a nice way for users to get involved and increase their profits simultaneously.

Earn While You Hold: Dividends and Staking

AiAO also offers passive income. Token holders receive dividend payouts based on AlgosOne’s platform revenue. These payments are made in US dollars and sent to your checking account. The more tokens you own, the more income you earn.

Users can also stake their AiAO tokens to earn even more. Some staking tiers offer returns as high as 150% APY. This creates a second income stream and rewards long-term holders while reducing the number of circulating tokens. Youtuber Crypto Nitro shows how the tier system of AlgosOne works and how progressive it is compared to others.

You Also Get Voting Rights and Platform Influence

AiAO is a governance token, which means you get a say in how the platform evolves. Token holders can vote on what features will come next, how platform revenue is used, and what trading tools are next. The more tokens you hold, the more influence you have.

It’s a way to improve the platform and shape it around what the community wants, not just what the developers think is best.

Why AiAO Could Be the Smartest Trade of the Year

Plenty of new tokens are launching every week, but very few are tied to an actual product already delivering profits. AiAO is different because it’s built around a proven AI crypto trading engine, a functioning ecosystem, and a presale structure that favors savvy, early investors.

It’s not about hype. It’s about systems that work, and numbers that make sense. With price increases locked in across all sixteen stages, built-in utility, and strong tokenomics, AiAO is giving early crypto investors a rare chance to get ahead of the market.

Conclusion

Crypto investors spend a lot of time finding the next token that will deliver real results. AiAO might be that token. With an 80% accurate trading bot behind it, a structured presale model that guarantees price growth, and real-world demand from a growing platform, AiAO is one of the most promising launches of the year.

It’s early. It’s active. And AiAO is still in presale. 6 Stages have already been completed and the price has increased more than 4500%. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to make your smartest trade of 2025, this might be it. Join the AIAO pre-sale now.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/21/this-ai-crypto-token-outperforming-pump-bitcoin-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
