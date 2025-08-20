This ETH-based memecoin could outrun a dog-themed coin in this bull run

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/20 02:03
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As the 2025 bull run heats up, Little Pepe emerges as a meme-tech challenger to Dogecoin’s dominance.

Table of Contents

  • 1. DOGE’s slower growth opens the door for a faster memecoin contender
  • 2. Little Pepe’s layer-2 tech gives it a utility edge over DOGE
  • 3. Strong exchange listings and presale momentum signal explosive growth potential
  • 4. The $3 price target by 2026 could blow past DOGE’s 2025 gains
  • 5. Meme culture advantage: From Pepe memes to viral marketing
  • Final thoughts: The frog is ready to leap over the dog
Summary
  • LILPEPE raises $18m and is debuting with top exchange listings.
  • DOGE pioneered memes, but LILPEPE’s fair launches and scalability have stolen the buzz.
  • With its presale nearly sold out, LILPEPE is tipped to outpace Dogecoin in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the poster child of memecoins for over a decade, riding waves of hype from Elon Musk tweets, viral memes, and its status as the original meme cryptocurrency.

But as the 2025 bull run gathers steam, a new amphibious challenger has hopped into the arena — Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With a unique blend of cutting-edge blockchain technology and meme culture mastery, Little Pepe has crypto traders whispering that it could outpace DOGE’s gains in the coming months.

1. DOGE’s slower growth opens the door for a faster memecoin contender

    DOGE has been in the market since 2013, and while it still has strong community support, its price growth in recent years has been more measured than its earlier parabolic runs.

    DOGE is built on older tech and lacks significant scalability upgrades, which could slow its ability to capture massive new retail interest during this bull cycle. On the other hand, Little Pepe isn’t just another memecoin clone. It’s building the first Layer-2 blockchain dedicated to memecoins, with ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and built-in anti-sniper bot protection. 

    This means it’s not just relying on hype — it’s backed by a strong utility ecosystem that can scale quickly as demand grows.

    2. Little Pepe’s layer-2 tech gives it a utility edge over DOGE

      One of DOGE’s biggest weaknesses is that it lacks modern blockchain scalability and remains mostly a transactional token. Little Pepe changes the game with its Layer-2 chain for memecoins, allowing developers to launch new projects directly on its network. 

      This technical foundation positions LILPEPE as the market’s fastest and cheapest memecoin chain. And because it’s the only chain where sniper bots won’t work, traders and investors get a fairer launch environment — a major draw in a space often plagued by exploitative trading bots.

      3. Strong exchange listings and presale momentum signal explosive growth potential

        DOGE’s rise to fame was partly fueled by its availability on major exchanges, but LILPEPE is entering the market with top-tier listings already lined up. At launch, it will debut on two top centralized exchanges (CEX) — giving it immediate liquidity and global exposure. 

        The presale has also been a major success, with over $18 million raised and more than 95% of available tokens sold. This kind of early traction mirrors the conditions that preceded DOGE’s big surges in 2021 — except LILPEPE is launching with a stronger technological backbone and a clear roadmap toward more utility.

        4. The $3 price target by 2026 could blow past DOGE’s 2025 gains

          DOGE may still see big moves in 2025, but reaching new all-time highs could be slower due to its massive circulating supply and already high market cap. Little Pepe has a clearer path to exponential price growth starting from a much smaller valuation. 

          With projections placing LILPEPE at $3 by 2026, the upside for early investors is enormous — potentially outpacing DOGE’s percentage gains in the same period. This price target is backed by Layer-2 adoption, memecoin market dominance, and sustained community-driven marketing campaigns.

          5. Meme culture advantage: From Pepe memes to viral marketing

            DOGE may have the Shiba Inu dog, but meme trends evolve fast. With the rise of TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and the viral culture of memes, Pepe the Frog has become an internet icon. 

            LILPEPE is directly riding the wave of this culture with eye-catching branding and the already engaged internet community — a guarantee that the project will continue to capture attention. 

            This cultural relevance could be decisive during the bull run, where hype and virality often dictate which projects see the fastest price movements.

            Final thoughts: The frog is ready to leap over the dog

            Dogecoin will always be the memecoin that started it all in crypto history. But the market is evolving, and traders are looking for the next big meme-fueled rocket. With its Layer-2 tech, exchange listings, anti-bot trading environment, and viral branding, Little Pepe isn’t just competing with DOGE — it’s set to outrun it. 

            As the 2025 bull run accelerates, DOGE might bark, but this frog is ready to leap higher and faster than anyone expects.

            To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

            Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

            Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
