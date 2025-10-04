This Shiba Inu (SHIB) Alternative Could 70x Before the Next Bull Peak

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been showing signs of weakness recently, slipping 15% on the week and struggling to defend its $0.0000115 support level. Despite brief rebounds, technical indicators remain bearish, leaving many to wonder if SHIB can regain its momentum as a meme coin. But while Shiba Inu fights to hold ground, another project is
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.