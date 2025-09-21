This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.

PANews reported on September 21st that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 1.27% over the past week, reaching $108.6 million. Market participation has rebounded, with the number of NFT buyers increasing by 53.24% to 276,735 and the number of NFT sellers increasing by 67.19% to 206,669. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 6.65% to 1,630,579.
Ethereum network transaction volume reached $46.7 million, a 42.85% surge from the previous week. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $12.15 million, down 21.91%. Bitcoin network transaction volume reached $9.82 million, down 2.17%.
This week's high-value transactions include:
- BOOGLE sold for 1,380 SOL ($324,846 USD)
- CryptoPunks #8521 sold for 55.48 ETH ($255,288 USD)
- CryptoPunks #4420 sold for 56.388 ETH ($254,250)
- CryptoPunks #2642 sold for 52.1 ETH ($239,735)
- CryptoPunks #1180 sold for 49.89 ETH ($232,394)
