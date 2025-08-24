Three new wallets received 10,600 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $51.04 million

By: PANews
2025/08/24 13:31
Ethereum
ETH$4.771,58+1,10%

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, three new wallets received a total of 10,600 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately US$51.04 million.

