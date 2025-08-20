Thumzup to Merge with Dogecoin Miner Dogehash Technologies in Historic Deal

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:20
Solayer
LAYER$0.5521-3.51%

TLDR

  • Thumzup plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in a $50 million all-stock deal.

  • The merger will focus on becoming the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform.

  • Thumzup will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure to boost miner economics.

  • The deal includes 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners and a renewable energy plan for expansion.

Thumzup, a social media company backed by Donald Trump Jr., has announced its entry into the crypto mining sector with the acquisition of Dogehash Technologies. This all-stock deal, valued at $50 million, marks Thumzup’s shift into a new business direction. The acquisition is aimed at making Thumzup a leading player in the Dogecoin mining industry.

Dogehash Technologies specializes in mining cryptocurrencies that use the Scrypt algorithm, which is primarily used by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). The company currently operates 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, powered by renewable electricity. As part of the deal, Thumzup will absorb Dogehash’s operations and rename the combined entity as “Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc.”

Thumzup Acquisition Deal and Future Vision

Under the terms of the deal, Dogehash shareholders will exchange their equity for 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock. The new company will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “XDOG.” The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year.

This move comes after Thumzup raised $50 million in a common stock offering in July, part of which will fund the acquisition and a new crypto mining division.

The merger will help Thumzup expand its operations, including the addition of Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure through staking in decentralized finance (DeFi) products. Thumzup aims to enhance miner economics and increase yield beyond the base block rewards from Dogecoin mining. This strategy positions Thumzup to play a significant role in the Dogecoin mining ecosystem.

Thumzup Growing Crypto Treasury

Thumzup has been building its crypto treasury since the announcement of its $50 million offering. The company plans to add BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and XRP to its balance sheet while strengthening its mining infrastructure. The acquisition of Dogehash Technologies fits perfectly into this strategy, as it positions Thumzup as a key player in the crypto mining space.

Thumzup’s move into mining is backed by a solid financial strategy, with capital from the stock offering allocated to further investment in digital assets. This commitment to acquiring significant crypto assets reflects the company’s desire to become a dominant force in the crypto industry.

Impact on Dogecoin and Litecoin Mining

The acquisition could have a significant impact on the Dogecoin mining space. By leveraging Dogehash’s established infrastructure, Thumzup will be able to scale operations quickly. With plans for further expansion, the merged entity could enhance the mining capabilities for Dogecoin, benefiting from increased efficiency and higher yields.

Additionally, Dogehash’s focus on renewable energy for mining aligns with broader industry trends towards sustainability in crypto mining.

Dogecoin and Litecoin miners will likely benefit from this expanded network, as the combined company works to strengthen the economics of Dogecoin mining. Thumzup’s strategic use of Layer-2 infrastructure and DeFi staking products is expected to create new avenues for miners to maximize their earnings.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

At the time of the announcement, Thumzup’s stock price had dipped by 30%, settling at $5.89. However, the company remains up 132.77% over the past six months, reflecting growing investor interest in its new direction.

The market has responded positively to the company’s commitment to expanding its crypto holdings and its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies.

While the drop in stock price may be attributed to general market fluctuations, the long-term outlook for Thumzup remains strong. The integration of Dogehash’s mining operations and the company’s broader crypto strategy could position it for sustained growth in the rapidly evolving digital asset sector.

The post Thumzup to Merge with Dogecoin Miner Dogehash Technologies in Historic Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022