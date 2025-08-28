Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend.

