TikTok’s ‘Cardi B In Court’ Meme, Explained

Clips of Cardi B giving testimony in court are going viral on TikTok, with the rapper on trial for alleged assault of a security guard.

While Cardi’s trial is still ongoing, she seems to be winning in the court of public opinion, with social media praising the rapper for her charisma.

Why Is Cardi B On Trial?

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is accused by security guard Emani Ellis of assaulting her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018.

Cardi claims that the two got into a “verbal altercation” after Ellis allegedly started recording the rapper without consent. Cardi was pregnant at the time and intended to keep her pregnancy private from the public.

Ellis claims that she said the rapper’s name aloud when she spotted her, but denied filming her. Ellis claims that the altercation got physical, and alleges that Cardi spit on her and cut her cheek with her fingernails, leaving her “deeply traumatized.”

Cardi claims there was no physical contact and that the conflict was purely verbal. Ellis is seeking $24 million in damages from the rapper.

Why Is Cardi B’s Testimony Going Viral?

Clips of Cardi giving testimony on the stand have spread through TikTok and beyond, as social media users are amused by her responses, praising her feisty attitude and exaggerated facial expressions.

Cardi B is known for her boisterous, outspoken personality, and her sense of humor is on full display in court.

One X user compared expletive-filled courtroom clips of Cardi to “an SNL skit,” and on TikTok, many view the trial as akin to scripted comedy.

Several memorable Cardi clips have become memes, or have been faithfully recreated by TikTokers—many have created ranked lists of Cardi clips.

Several strange questions and bizarre interactions with Ellis’ lawyer added to the entertainment.

Cardi B Goes Viral On The Witness Stand

When Cardi was asked why she was “concerned” during the altercation with Ellis, she responded. “Because I’m pregnant! And this girl’s about to f***ing beat my ass! Hello?”

The attorney responded, “Hello. Hello.”

Another viral moment saw the attorney ask her, “When I’m talking to you now, are we having a verbal altercation?” Cardi responded, “We’re having, I’ll say … a debate,” which drew loud laughter from the courtroom.

At one point, Cardi’s alleged fat-shaming of Ellis was discussed, with the lawyer asking, “Did you call her fat?” Cardi bluntly responded, “No. I was calling her a b****.”

Several of Cardi’s statements have turned into memorable quotes for content creators, who love the rapper’s candid approach.

Cardi described Ellis as “practically my height, but she is like … security heavy.”

When asked to elaborate, Cardi clarified that she looked like she could “protect the building.”

Cardi B’s Hairstyle And Nails Are Questioned

Cardi has been sporting a variety of wigs during the trial—some social media users are collecting images of her hairstyles like trading cards.

One viral clip saw Cardi questioned over her hair. The attorney asked, “Yesterday you had black hair, short hair. Today, it’s long and blonde. Which one is your real hair? Or are they both real?”

“They’re wigs,” Cardi replied with a laugh.

The attorney apologized and said “It’s a good wig today, then.”

One of Cardi’s short, black wigs has been widely compared to a Beatles hairstyle, and Cardi herself joined in on the joke, posting another comparison pic on X.

Cardi was also asked about the length of her fingernails, and whether or not they were fake. “Just your best estimate, I don’t want you to take a ruler to it,” the attorney said.

“It has to be less than an inch,” Cardi responded. When asked if her nails were pointy, she replied: “To me they’re not pointy, they’re like, circle.”

Some commentators were uncomfortable with the focus on Cardi’s appearance, and one X commentator called out those questions, writing: “This lawyer 100% is trying to enforce a racist stereotype of a black woman asking about her hair and nails.”

Cardi’s trial is expected to conclude next week—regardless of the verdict, the WAP singer appears to have won the meme war, and a surge of free publicity to go along with it.

