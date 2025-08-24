Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Could Overtake Bitcoin – $4 Trillion Market Ahead?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:01
BitcoinEthereum

Ethereum’s growing role in the crypto ecosystem was the focus of a recent broadcast featuring Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, where the strategist outlined why ETH could eventually rival Bitcoin in market value.

The discussion highlighted Bitcoin mining firm Bitmine Immersion, which recently shifted part of its treasury strategy to Ethereum.

The company described the approach as “asset-light,” noting that unlike mining, it requires no heavy capital expenditure.

With $6.6 billion in ETH holdings, Bitmine’s treasury has the potential to generate more than $200 million annually through Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake yield.

Lee emphasized that Ethereum is driving real-world innovation, citing tokenization projects at firms like Robinhood, as well as the role of Ethereum Virtual Machines in powering smart contracts.

He added that around 60% of the stablecoin market runs on Ethereum, underscoring its dominance in the sector.

Fundstrat is also reportedly working with the Ethereum Foundation to help Wall Street integrate blockchain technology. According to Lee, ETH is becoming the backbone of financial infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving efficiency and speed.

Looking ahead, Lee said Ethereum’s network value — currently around $250 billion — could climb toward $4 trillion. He estimated a 50% chance that Ethereum will surpass Bitcoin’s market cap in the next few years, comparing the moment to 1971, when the U.S. dollar severed ties with gold and entered a new financial era.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://coindoo.com/tom-lee-predicts-ethereum-could-overtake-bitcoin-4-trillion-market-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
