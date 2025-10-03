Tonight's non-farm payroll report may not be released as planned

PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in accordance with its government shutdown contingency plan, has suspended all operations and will not release economic data during the shutdown. This will affect the non-farm payroll report, originally scheduled for release at 8:30 PM tonight. Previously, the weekly unemployment benefit claims report, originally scheduled for Thursday, was not released. CNN also reported that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has completed its September non-farm payroll data collection and may be ready for release. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics did not respond to this report.