Top Crypto Presale To Buy in 2025: $LIVE vs BlockDAG

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:00
The top crypto presales in 2025 make it possible for traders to gain exposure to projects before they are launched on DEXs and CEXs. Naturally, presales come with some inherent risk as the tokens are not yet trading, meaning they cannot be sold until the presale concludes and the allocations are distributed. 

However, with added risk comes the potential for outsized rewards. Looking back at successful presales, some massive gains have been made by those who entered early, with examples including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

In 2025, several crypto presales have been touted as potential success stories. They range from memecoin experiments to layer-1 and AI-driven plays. Two of the most notable examples are BlockDAG presale, which has already raised over $400 million, and $LIVE, which offers a potential 12x return on launch from its presale price of $0.02.

The key question for traders is which of these presales can replicate the success of past giants. Both BlockDAG and $LIVE are attracting significant attention, but they are doing so for very different reasons: BlockDAG is positioned as a scalable layer-1 mining network, while the $LIVE crypto presale combines AI, blockchain, and AR to create a gamified move-to-earn ecosystem.

BlockDAG Presale: The Layer-1 Solutions and Mining

The BlockDAG presale has attracted plenty of interest over the past year. The project claims to have raised over $400 million in $BDAG sales and millions more through its miner sales. The primary use case of the BlockDAG network is its ability to compete with established layer-1 projects in terms of speed and scalability, which it aims to achieve through its unique architecture.

Unlike traditional blockchains, BlockDAG uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG) system that processes transactions in parallel instead of sequentially. This design allows for much higher throughput while maintaining security and decentralization, making it theoretically capable of handling far more volume than existing chains.

If successful, a fast, secure, and decentralized layer-1 like BlockDAG could potentially eat into the market share of networks such as Ethereum and Solana, which currently dominate the space with billions in total value locked.

A big part of the hype comes from BlockDAG’s miners, which allow users to earn $BDAG by securing the network. These devices have sold in large quantities, generating millions in additional presale revenue.

One potential issue for traders, however, is that the presale has been ongoing for an extended period of time with no firm launch date confirmed. This could mean presale buyers may need to wait considerably longer before they can trade or realize any potential gains.

$LIVE Presale: Utility, 12x Returns, and $2.5 Million Giveaway 

The $LIVE crypto presale combines a clear pricing structure with a utility angle that aims to benefit users, businesses, and brands in order to drive the value of the token higher. Unlike speculative meme coins, $LIVE has been designed to sit at the center of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) gamified world. 

The project merges move-to-earn (M2E), gamification, and AI personalization to transform everyday activities such as visiting a café, conquering a workout, or reviewing a local business into rewarding, verifiable experiences.

$LIVE is the native ERC-20 token of the ecosystem, capped at a total supply of 5 billion. The presale price is fixed at $0.02, with the launch price set at $0.25, locking in a 12x potential return for early buyers. Presale bundles also include mining bonuses ranging from 140 to 200 percent, NFT vault keys for the $2.5 million giveaway, and physical wearables that unlock access to the AR LivLive world.

For example, the Luxe bundle, priced at $1,000, includes 50,000 tokens and a 170 percent mining bonus of 85,000 tokens. If held until launch, that allocation alone could be worth $33,750 at $0.25 per token, representing a 33x return.

Another major incentive is the $2.5 million giveaway. Every presale bundle includes an NFT vault key that can unlock part of the prize pool. Rewards range from $1,000 up to the top vault, which contains $1 million worth of $LIVE tokens.

Potential returns at launch price with Luxe presale bundle.

$LIVE: From Presale To B2C Utility

$LIVE will also serve as the means of exchange in the LivLive AR game layer. Businesses will purchase tokens to launch AI-driven quests, enabling personalized and verifiable marketing, while players earn $LIVE and real-world assets (RWAs). With mining incentives granting presale holders control over new supply, early adopters will remain central to the project long after launch.

Final Thoughts on the Top Presale in 2025: $LIVE or $BDAG?

$LIVE has clear advantages in the top crypto presale market in 2025 with its 12x launch potential, generous bonuses, and access to a $2.5 million giveaway. At the same time, BlockDAG could emerge as a long-term winner if it manages to deliver on its ambitious plans of challenging established layer-1 networks like Ethereum and Solana.

