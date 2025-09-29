ExchangeDEX+
Chainlink (LINK) whale action draws eyes after major holders scooped up 800,000 tokens near $21, signalling quiet confidence in a […] The post Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG's Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M! appeared first on Coindoo.

Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M!

By: Coindoo
2025/09/29 10:00
Chainlink (LINK) whale action draws eyes after major holders scooped up 800,000 tokens near $21, signalling quiet confidence in a bounce. Yet even as LINK sits at $21.58, the token faces shrinking active addresses and heavy resistance near $25. XRP tells a different story. Its slip below $2.90 looked bearish, but Bollinger Bands suggest the drop may be a fake-out. With resistance at $3.16 and upside toward $3.54, XRP still has room to surprise.

Both coins show short-term trading setups, but BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking out in a way neither can match. Its presale has raised over $410 million with 26.4 billion tokens sold, alongside sports partnerships spanning UFC, Inter Milan, and Major League Cricket. For early investors, BDAG isn’t just a top crypto asset; it’s the only one crossing from charts to global culture.

Chainlink Whales Bet on Recovery

Major Chainlink holders recently bought around 800,000 LINK as the token dipped near $21. That activity often signals that whales think the market has cooled too much.  LINK is trading near $21.58 now, down more than 8% from last week. Also, active addresses have shrunk from almost 8,000 to about 5,800, showing reduced network activity. 

One catalyst could be easing SEC rules around crypto exchange-traded products. While no LINK ETF is approved yet, officials have relaxed requirements for related filings, and that opens a door for future approvals. Technical resistance around $25 has held firm, but if LINK breaks through, it could aim for $30 or more. On the flip side, failure to stay above $22 could drag it back toward $19.80. 

XRP Holds Key Levels Near $2.90

XRP recently slipped below $2.90, spooking many who saw it as a signal of weakness. But the weekly Bollinger Bands still have XRP well above its midline,  and its upper band sits near $3.54.  Instead of confirming a downtrend, the move may be a “bear trap”,  a deliberate shakeout before a real rally.

Price has held firm between $2.77 and $2.96 through repeated tests, showing that sellers struggle to push it lower.  A decisive breakout above $3.16 could rewrite the daily trend and open fresh upside toward all-time highs.

The chart signals suggest current volatility is structural, not a collapse. If you believe in XRP’s fundamentals, this may be a key buildup phase. But it’s risky; failure to push above $3.16 could reignite downside. Trade cautiously, manage risk, and watch how XRP behaves at the upper band.

BlockDAG Goes Global with Multiple Sports Deals!

BlockDAG is showing how crypto can break into culture, not just charts. Instead of staying inside token forums, the project is building visibility where billions of people spend their attention: sports. Deals with Inter Milan, UFC champion Alex Pereira, the Seattle Orcas, and the Seattle Seawolves place BDAG in stadiums, broadcasts, and highlight reels that fans worldwide follow every week.

It’s a way of embedding BDAG into the emotions and rituals of global audiences. When a fan watches a UFC knockout, a Champions League match, or a rugby clash, BDAG is there. That kind of reach is rare in crypto, and it pushes the brand into mainstream awareness faster than ads or influencers ever could.

With more than $410 million raised and over 26.4 billion coins sold, BlockDAG’s presale is already one of the biggest in a decade. Batch 30 is live at a special $0.0013 price, but only for a short time. More than 20,000 miners are sold, and 312,000 holders are already in. Sports partnerships are making sure the next wave will not just come from crypto insiders but from fans everywhere,  a cultural edge that could push BDAG into the global spotlight.

Final Thoughts

Chainlink whale action hints at conviction, but LINK still needs to break $25 to justify that bet. XRP’s price signal on the Bollinger Bands shows potential for a sharp reversal, yet failure to clear $3.16 could trap traders again. Both remain top crypto assets, but their upside is bound by technical ceilings and regulatory uncertainty.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, is scaling through visibility and infrastructure, not speculation. With over 312,000 holders, 20,000 miners sold, and 3 million mobile users already onboard, BDAG has proof of traction before even hitting mainnet.

Plus, the $0.0013 price in Batch 30 could be one of the last chances to enter before global awareness surges through sports partnerships and cultural exposure sends BDAG’s value soaring. Compared to LINK and XRP, BlockDAG is not just trading on signals; it’s building reach at a scale that could define the next decade of crypto.

