Traders Eye 200% Surge as SUI Lands Google Deal and ETF on the Way

SUI etched a new partnership with Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol, boosting its role in digital transactions.

ETF filing sparks investor interest as traders watch for a potential 200% price surge.

SUI is drawing heavy attention this week after two major announcements gave the coin a strong boost in visibility. A new partnership with Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol and the filing of an exchange-traded fund linked to SUI have both added fuel to market discussions.

Traders believe the coin could be preparing for a big move, with some pointing to past patterns that suggest a possible surge of up to 200%.

Google Deal Brings New Momentum

Sui Network was named as one of the first partners for Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol, a system built to process digital transactions such as stablecoin payments. This partnership is seen as a milestone because it places SUI at the center of future payment flows that could be used in everyday services.

If the protocol gains adoption, SUI could see more activity as a settlement layer for small and recurring transfers. This would create steady demand for the coin outside of trading markets. Industry watchers noted that being chosen as a launch partner shows that Sui Network has earned a place in the development of payment technology backed by a global company.

Mysten Labs, the team behind the project, has highlighted the opportunity this opens for the network. The connection with Google gives SUI a practical role that extends beyond speculation, and investors are watching closely to see how this may affect long-term growth.

In a new development for the Sui Network project, as mentioned in our previous news brief, Sui Network has launched Ika on its mainnet. According to the update, this enables cross-chain asset control without the need for bridges, wrapped tokens, or third-party intermediaries.

The above is not the only development Sui has secured in recent times. In a previous article, we discussed that the Sui blockchain has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to enhance developer tools, adding an AI assistant to ChainIDE to help programmers build apps on Sui more easily.

SUI ETF Filing Builds Investor Interest

Alongside Google News, Tuttle Capital submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a product named the Tuttle Capital SUI Income Blast ETF. If approved, the fund would give institutions and retail investors a structured way to gain exposure to SUI.

Additionally, as previously mentioned in our report, 21Shares also filed an S-1 with the SEC to launch a physically-backed SUI ETF in the U.S. This signals growing interest from traditional finance and could add depth to the token’s market.

On the technical side, charts show that SUI is in its tightest trading range since launch. The weekly Bollinger Bands Width indicator suggests pressure is building before a potential breakout. In the past, similar setups led to large rallies, and some traders now expect a move that could deliver gains of 150% to 200%. Others, however, remain cautious.

Analysts noted that SUI faces strong resistance at $4.3. If the price fails to break above that level, it could fall back to around $3. At the time of writing, SUI is priced at $3.62, up nearly 3% in the past 24 hours. The coming weeks may prove decisive in shaping its next big move.

]]>