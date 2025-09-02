Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/02 23:15
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005854+2.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7997+1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+0.32%
Ethereum
ETH$4,300.97-1.34%

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the Ethereum Layer 2 space. 

A new meme token, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is ignoring the market-wide stagnation and has just blasted through a new all-time high in its sensational crypto presale.

All eyes are on XRP as bears stomp down

The attention on XRP is nothing new. As one of the oldest and most well-known digital assets, it commands a loyal following. However, its recent price action has been characterized by sluggish movement, struggling to build the momentum needed for a significant breakout. 

The conversation around a “bearish retest” highlights the underlying uncertainty facing the token. For investors, this translates into a frustrating waiting game, hoping for a rally that has been just around the corner for years.

This prolonged stagnation is a symptom of a larger issue for mega-cap altcoins like XRP. Due to its massive market capitalization and enormous circulating supply, the days of XRP delivering life-changing 50x or 100x returns are likely in the past. It simply requires too much capital to move the needle significantly, leaving investors holding on for modest gains while smaller, more agile projects capture the market’s excitement.

The solution: Layer Brett carves its own path with record-breaking momentum

While the XRP community watches the charts, Layer Brett is making its own headlines. The project’s crypto presale just surged past the $2.1 million mark, a new all-time high that signals explosive demand and unwavering investor confidence. This is where the real action is. Instead of waiting for a legacy coin to make a move, investors are flocking to $LBRETT to be part of a project that is already demonstrating powerful upward momentum before it even hits the open market.

This presale success is a clear indicator of a project poised for a major rally. It allows early backers to secure a position at a low, fixed price, effectively getting in on the ground floor. This is the kind of opportunity that XRP investors haven’t seen in years—a chance for exponential growth that only a new, low-cap gem can provide. Layer Brett isn’t just a hopeful bet; its fundraising velocity is proof of a community that is growing by the day.

More than a meme: High-yield staking and Layer 2 power

The excitement behind Layer Brett goes far beyond its presale numbers. Unlike XRP, which offers limited ways for retail holders to generate yield, $LBRETT provides immediate and substantial rewards. Participants in the crypto presale can stake their tokens instantly to earn an incredible 1,210% APY. This allows investors to build a massive stack of tokens through passive income, supercharging their potential returns when the token launches.

Underpinning this entire ecosystem is a powerful Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This gives Layer Brett lightning-fast transaction speeds and ultra-low gas fees, solving the exact problems that plague the main Ethereum network. It masterfully blends the high-tech utility of a next-generation blockchain with the viral energy of a “Boys Club” memecoin, creating a formula for sustained success.

XRP plunge could be a key indicator to branch out

So, while traders anxiously watch XRP for signs of weakness, a smarter move might be to focus on where the growth is actually happening. Layer Brett is not waiting for the market to decide its fate. With a record-breaking presale, a lucrative staking system, and powerful technology, $LBRETT is already on a clear upward trajectory, making it one of the most exciting investment opportunities available right now.

Get in now to stake, earn massive rewards, and ride what could be the most scalable meme project ever to launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Share
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01811-0.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.078+9.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share

Trending News

More

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List