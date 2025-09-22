A big part of trading success is knowing when to exit. Two key tools for this are Take Profit and Trailing Stop orders. Take Profit (TP) 💵 closes your trade once your profit target is reached. Stop Loss (SL) ❌ prevents excessive losses. Trailing Stop (TS) 🔄 follows the price in your favour, locking in gains as the market moves. Why use them? ✅ They remove emotion, ✅ protect profits, and ✅ limit losses. Best practices in 2025: • Aim for a clear risk-reward ratio (1:2 or higher). • Adjust SL and TS distances to volatility. • Never move SL further away if price turns against you. • Use support, resistance, and other technical levels to set TP and SL. • Combine TP with TS to secure minimum profit while letting winners run. 👉 Example: Long EUR/USD at 1.1000. SL ❌ at 1.0950 (risk 50 pips) TP 💵 at 1.1100 (reward 100 pips) TS 🔄 30 pips activates once price moves in your favour. If price rises, TS trails and locks in profit. If it reverses, you still keep gains. 📌 Ready to try it? Open your account here: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 Stay disciplined and let your winners run — that’s smart trading! 🚀 📉📈 Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story A big part of trading success is knowing when to exit. Two key tools for this are Take Profit and Trailing Stop orders. Take Profit (TP) 💵 closes your trade once your profit target is reached. Stop Loss (SL) ❌ prevents excessive losses. Trailing Stop (TS) 🔄 follows the price in your favour, locking in gains as the market moves. Why use them? ✅ They remove emotion, ✅ protect profits, and ✅ limit losses. Best practices in 2025: • Aim for a clear risk-reward ratio (1:2 or higher). • Adjust SL and TS distances to volatility. • Never move SL further away if price turns against you. • Use support, resistance, and other technical levels to set TP and SL. • Combine TP with TS to secure minimum profit while letting winners run. 👉 Example: Long EUR/USD at 1.1000. SL ❌ at 1.0950 (risk 50 pips) TP 💵 at 1.1100 (reward 100 pips) TS 🔄 30 pips activates once price moves in your favour. If price rises, TS trails and locks in profit. If it reverses, you still keep gains. 📌 Ready to try it? Open your account here: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 Stay disciplined and let your winners run — that’s smart trading! 🚀 📉📈 Trailing Stops and Take Profit: Risk Control in Practice was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story