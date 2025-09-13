Tron Bets Big on User Growth with 60% Gas Fee Reduction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 19:10
Binance Coin
BNB$935.3+2.98%
SUN
SUN$0.021194+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593+1.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.132+2.00%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006086+1.89%
  • Tron’s daily revenue dropped from $13.9M to $5M after Proposal #789 fee cut.
  • Gas fee reduced to 100 sun per unit, aiming for higher network adoption.

Tron blockchain introduced a significant gas fee cut that had a significant effect on network income in less than ten days. The daily revenue of the layer-1 network dropped to $5 million compared to the previous $13.9 million, which is a significant drop of 64%. Even with this notable decline, Tron continues to be the most popular revenue generator of major blockchain networks.

The decline in revenue is due to Proposal #789, which lowered the price of the units of energy to 100 sun instead of 210 sun. This was a strategic move to increase the network adoption by making transactions affordable to the users. The proposal was championed by community member GrothenDI, who believed that the reduced rates would promote sustainable development of the ecosystem.

Market Leadership Despite Revenue Decline

Even after a successful implementation of the fee reduction strategy, Tron remains on top of blockchain revenue metrics. In the last week, Tron has secured a significant share of 92.8% of all the revenue of all layer-1 networks. This impressive market share is even higher than such giants as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

The network is estimated to have made about $1.1 billion in transaction fees in the last three months itself. These numbers show that Tron has a strong transaction volume and user base even after the recent pricing changes. The reduction fee plan seems to be meant to focus on long-term growth rather than maximizing revenue in the short term.

The analysis of CryptoQuant shows that the lowest point of daily revenue was reached on September 7th in more than a year. But the supporters of the proposal think that the higher volume of transactions will ultimately compensate for the lower charge per transaction. GrothenDI estimates that the reduced fees would result in 12 million more possible user transfers.

Traditionally, Ethereum has preserved the five-year leadership in terms of revenue with total earnings of $13 billion versus $6.3 billion of Tron. Nonetheless, the current market situation is likely to change in favour of Tron due to its recent dominance in the weekly revenue share.

The decrease in gas fees is an estimated risk to the Tron ecosystem development strategy. Though short-term revenue has been reduced considerably, the network is set to gain more users and transactions. Whether the high transaction volume will offset the low transaction cost per individual transaction will determine success. This change of direction is indicative of trends in the blockchain industry as a whole towards accessibility and user adoption, rather than direct revenue-generation.

Highlighted Crypto News Today: 

‌Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETF Ran Positive Flows This Week, Will Prices Reciprocate?

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/tron-bets-big-on-user-growth-with-60-gas-fee-reduction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01178+5.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593+1.34%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002233+4.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+4.40%
Xai
XAI$0.057+2.66%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.012676+8.92%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01842-0.05%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%