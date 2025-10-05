The post TRON Price Remains Stable At $0.34 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 04, 2025 at 18:09 // Price TRON (TRX) is trading sideways, remaining below the moving average lines. TRON price long-term forecast: ranging Since September 12, the cryptocurrency has traded above the $0.33 support level and below the moving average lines, with resistance at $0.36. On October 1, buyers attempted to push the price above the moving average lines but became trapped between them. If the bulls break above the 50-day SMA, TRON could reach a high of $0.36. Conversely, if the bears break below the 21-day SMA support, TRON may fall to a low of $0.33. TRON is currently at $0.34. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50 Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10 TRON indicator analysis After a false breakout, the price bars are positioned between the horizontal moving average lines. Doji candlesticks dominate the price movement pattern. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines, indicating a sideways trend. TRX/USD daily chart – October 3, 2025 What is the next move for TRON? TRON’s price remains in a sideways trend, trading above the $0.33 support but below the $0.35 barrier. The price bars are above the moving average lines, but the upward movement has been capped by the $0.345 barrier. The price has remained steady, influenced by the presence of Doji candlesticks. TRX/USD 4-hour chart – October 3, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed… The post TRON Price Remains Stable At $0.34 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 04, 2025 at 18:09 // Price TRON (TRX) is trading sideways, remaining below the moving average lines. TRON price long-term forecast: ranging Since September 12, the cryptocurrency has traded above the $0.33 support level and below the moving average lines, with resistance at $0.36. On October 1, buyers attempted to push the price above the moving average lines but became trapped between them. If the bulls break above the 50-day SMA, TRON could reach a high of $0.36. Conversely, if the bears break below the 21-day SMA support, TRON may fall to a low of $0.33. TRON is currently at $0.34. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50 Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10 TRON indicator analysis After a false breakout, the price bars are positioned between the horizontal moving average lines. Doji candlesticks dominate the price movement pattern. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines, indicating a sideways trend. TRX/USD daily chart – October 3, 2025 What is the next move for TRON? TRON’s price remains in a sideways trend, trading above the $0.33 support but below the $0.35 barrier. The price bars are above the moving average lines, but the upward movement has been capped by the $0.345 barrier. The price has remained steady, influenced by the presence of Doji candlesticks. TRX/USD 4-hour chart – October 3, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed…