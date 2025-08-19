TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet

PANews reported on August 19th that TRON DAO announced a partnership with MetaMask, directly integrating TRON into the MetaMask wallet. In the future, users will be able to use TRON assets directly through MetaMask, allowing for more convenient cross-chain operations. TRON has a broad presence in Asia, South America, Africa, and Europe, and this partnership will help more users gain access to blockchain technology. The two parties will also collaborate to promote the global adoption of decentralized technologies. Further details will be announced soon.

