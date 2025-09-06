True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana

True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Proceeds will fund the development of a next-generation trading platform that combines an off-chain high-speed execution engine with an on-chain settlement layer on Solana. Using ZK-rollup proofs and next-gen Verkle commitments, True compresses all trading activity into tiny, auditable records — delivering CEX-level performance with full blockchain transparency.

Old School Trading Is Nearing Its End

For years, traders have been stuck with outdated systems: centralized exchanges that restrict access and old brokerage models that prioritize fees over user outcomes. That era is closing fast.

The next wave belongs to platforms that are

On-chain → self-custody, transparency, borderless access

AI-native → guidance, risk guardrails, and insights at scale

Community-first → rewarding both pro traders and everyday users

Traders are moving where freedom and transparency live — and True is built precisely for this shift: as intuitive as ChatGPT, as rewarding as social trading, and as radically transparent as DeFi should be.

The Team Behind TRUE

TRUE is developed by True Lab, a research and development group uniting experts in AI, trading, liquidity engineering, and blockchain infrastructure.

The team’s track record includes building enterprise-grade systems across 15+ ecosystems — from validator frameworks and DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces and high-throughput transaction relays.

They scaled a regulated CFD brokerage from zero to IPO (~$500M valuation), drove global marketing campaigns (with millions in Telegram reach, 600K funded wallets, and a Messi endorsement), and launched consumer AI products such as luvs.ai (multimodal companion) and brainer.gg (AI content agent).

Beyond proprietary ventures, the team has contributed to core infrastructure for TON, Ethereum, NEAR, Polkadot, Filecoin, and more — demonstrating the ability to innovate, scale globally, and execute in compliance-sensitive environments.

Alongside the core team, TRUE is backed by prominent public supporters and advisors:

Ben Bilski — ex-NAGA CEO; took NAGA (FinTech Broker) public in an IPO, raising $150M, scaling to 500 employees across 7 offices.

Igor Stadnyk — AI Labs; built several AI projects, including Brainer and Luvs.ai, used by 100K+ active users.

Alex Momot — Liquidity & Risk; runs peanut.trade, one of the largest and most active DeFi market makers globally.

Together, this network of builders, operators, and advisors ensures that TRUE combines cutting-edge AI research with proven execution across fintech, blockchain, and global liquidity.

What True Will Deliver

Chat-Based AI Trading → A simple user request like “Long BTC with 1% max loss” becomes an executed, risk-checked trade.

Built-In Copy-Trading → With a fully transparent, real-time leaderboard that lets retail follow pro traders in one click. The True Creator Programme pays top traders more than TikTok, YouTube, or any crypto platform — up to $1 per copier per trade.

True Liquidity Vault (TLP) → A protocol-managed pool of capital that primarily performs market making and liquidations for trading. TLP holders collectively own a proportional share of all profits and losses.

Compounding Intelligence → Every action you take on True trains our self-learning AI, making it smarter for everyone.

TRUE is a long-term infrastructure project, backed by a three-year product roadmap and a team with deep experience in trading, AI, and exchange design — not a short-lived meme, but a platform built to scale. The $TRUE token is a core utility within the ecosystem, designed to power features and align incentives, rather than behave like a memecoin.

To clarify the expectations:



TRUE AI and $TRUE are not meme tokens or meme projects.

It’s a product: an AI-based decentralized exchange for trading and sustainable investments.

The $TRUE token is a core utility within the ecosystem, designed to power features and align incentives like $BNB or other CEX tokens.

To explore more details about product and token features, read the content of our detailed (30+ pages) Whitepaper by this link: https://true.foundation/whitepaper.pdf

Driving Growth with $TRUE

$TRUE is designed as the core utility token of the True Ecosystem, delivering real value from day one. Traders benefit from fee reductions, AI credits, copy-trading boosts, and vault rewards — making the token integral to every interaction on the platform.

At the same time, True embeds full buyback alignment: up to 75% of platform fees flow back into the True Ecosystem Fund to support liquidity and sustained demand for $TRUE.

Token Sale Structure

The $TRUE token sale is staged to maximize fairness and community distribution:

Stage 1 Dutch Auction → 10% of supply, with early tranches up to 8× cheaper than the final stage.

Stages 2+ Fixed-Price Rounds → Weekly “mini” rounds and larger “big” rounds at pre-published prices, with referral rewards and optional “Boost” lockups for extra tokens.

Immutable Vesting → All allocations — including team and strategic partners — are locked in smart contracts with no admin override.

The sale is designed to run up to 365 days, ensuring new community members can join over time while preventing pump-and-dump dynamics.

Roadmap

True’s 3-year roadmap covers the launch of its perps DEX, the rollout of AI trading agents, copy-trading features, and the full build-out of True Liquidity Vaults. True AI Labs division has already published its phased milestones — from early PoC agents to RLHF-trained trading copilots and an AI agent marketplace.

About True

True is operated by True Trading Corp (Panama). The project’s mission is to democratize access to high-performance trading through AI-driven tools, decentralized architecture, and fair token economics.

The $TRUE token sale opens on September 10, 2025, at 17:30 UTC on true.foundation.

https://x.com/trueaitrading?s=21

https://true.foundation/