Trump Administration Wants Comments On Controversial Rule Governing Access To Consumer Financial Data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 09:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.779+3.81%
Capverse
CAP$0.06474-1.34%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021861+3.18%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.004648+12.65%

Russell Vought, the acting head of the CFPB.

AFP via Getty Images

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking stakeholders for their input before it reworks an open banking rule governing access to consumer financial data. The battle between fintechs and banking incumbents intensified last month as the nation’s largest bank, JPMorgan, announced it would impose hefty fees for data access, with other banks contemplating similar moves to stave off rising competition by the fintech industry.

Just yesterday, the CFPB raised a total of 36 questions in the solicitation document it submitted to the Federal Register’s public inspection division. Under consideration, are questions as to who should have the authority to make data requests on behalf of consumers, how best to safeguard consumer data and who should cover the costs associated with data transfers to fintechs. The agency also requests guidance on a suitable price cap for fees, should they decide that banks be allowed to charge for consumer data access.

The agency’s questions around bank fees for the access and transfer of consumer financial information are expected to be formally published today in the Federal Register. The published document will set in motion a 60-day comment period during which banks, data aggregators and fintechs are invited to contribute to the discussion on the open banking rule and help revise it.

This latest filing marks the first step in the CFPB’s plan to rewrite the open banking regulations, after its motion to do so was approved last month by a federal judge.

Under the original open banking rule finalized by the Biden administration in October 2024 and set to take effect next year, customers would’ve been able to access and share financial information tied to their bank accounts with fintechs and other third parties without incurring a fee.

Since the early days of the fintech industry, startups such as Chime, Stripe and Robinhood have required access to consumers’ bank data for tasks like transferring money and wealth management services. Data aggregators such as Plaid and MX have often acted as an intermediary that charges fintechs for bank data access.

Banking lobbying groups immediately sued to strike down the Biden administration’s October 2024 rule. Soon after, the Financial Technology Association (FTA), a DC-based trade organization, was granted permission to join the litigation to uphold the regulations.

The FTA, which has agreed to participate in the rulemaking process, released a statement on Thursday calling the CFPB’s request for comments “an opportunity to stand up for Americans’ rights to access innovation and control their financial data without unfair roadblocks.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/juliegoldenberg/2025/08/22/trump-administration-wants-comments-on-controversial-rule-governing-access-to-consumer-financial-data/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001797+5.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
AaveToken
AAVE$352.69+16.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,092.39+2.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.25+6.78%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003214+12.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Share
The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

PANews reported on August 23rd that the now-defunct NFT lending platform, Parallel Finance, was charging users a $500 fee to withdraw their assets from the platform, according to Protos. Although Parallel Finance discontinued support for its NFT lending product after a six-month notice period, over $800,000 worth of "blue-chip" NFTs remained held in its contracts. Due to a lack of front-end support for NFT lending, non-technical users were unable to manually withdraw their tokens, and the Parallel team charged a $500 fee to return these assets. oSnipe founder 0xQuit highlighted this dilemma on the X platform and published a step-by-step guide on how to manually extract assets using the Etherscan block explorer. 0xQuit discovered that a large number of high-value NFTs remain locked on the platform. These include 11 BAYCs, 39 MAYCs, and 2 Doodles. Based on current floor prices, these NFTs are worth over $800,000.
SIX
SIX$0.02232+3.76%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07285+4.71%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004623-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 09:40
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose