Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 20:30
  • WLFI burns 7.89M tokens ($1.43M) following $1.06M buyback to reduce circulating supply.
  • 99% of WLFI holders approved burn plan; program excludes community liquidity pools.
  • Trump family controls $5B in WLFI; token trades at $0.2049 after recent market volatility.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project affiliated with US President Donald Trump, has executed a significant token burn, removing 7.89 million WLFI tokens from circulation, valued at roughly $1.43 million.

The burn follows a $1.06 million buyback across multiple blockchain networks, part of a strategy approved by WLFI holders to stabilize token supply and market dynamics.

WLFI token burn and buyback details

According to onchain data compiled by Lookonchain, the WLFI team collected 4.91 million WLFI (approximately $1.01 million) along with $1.06 million in fees and earnings from liquidity operations.

These funds were used to repurchase 6.04 million WLFI on the open market.

Following these transactions, the team burned 7.89 million WLFI tokens on both the BNB Smart Chain (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) networks.

A total of 3.06 million WLFI ($638,000) remains on Solana (SOL), with the project indicating that further burns may occur.

The token burn program aims to permanently reduce WLFI’s circulating supply, thereby alleviating selling pressure and supporting market stability.

Community and third-party liquidity pools are not included in the burn process, with the initiative relying solely on fees generated from WLFI-managed liquidity pools.

Governance approval and market context

The burn plan was approved via governance vote earlier this month, with overwhelming support: 99% of WLFI holders voted in favor.

This approval demonstrates strong alignment between the community and the project’s management regarding strategies to manage token supply and enhance long-term value.

The WLFI price has experienced significant fluctuations, falling roughly 33% over the past month.

As of Saturday, the token was trading at $0.2049, marking a 6% increase over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Despite this rebound, WLFI remains down more than 38% from its all-time high.

Market analysts and onchain observers have noted that the burn could potentially remove up to 4 million WLFI per day, translating to nearly 2% of the total supply annually, although exact figures have yet to be confirmed.

Trump family holdings and token unlocks

The WLFI project has drawn additional attention due to its connection with the Trump family.

Entities linked to President Donald Trump reportedly control around $5 billion worth of WLFI tokens following a scheduled unlock of 24.6 billion tokens earlier this month.

Initial holders listed on the project’s website include DT Marks DEFI LLC and family members Donald Jr., Barron, and Eric Trump, who collectively held 22.5 billion WLFI.

The token experienced a brief spike to $0.40 following the unlock before retreating to around $0.21.

This volatility highlights both the influence of large token holders and the potential impact of strategic buybacks and burns on market sentiment.

Outlook and implications

The WLFI token burn and repurchase program represents a deliberate effort by the project to strengthen market confidence and mitigate price declines amid recent volatility.

By leveraging governance-approved strategies and onchain revenue streams, WLFI aims to create a sustainable framework for value appreciation.

The project will likely continue monitoring supply and demand dynamics, with future burns on Solana pending further action.

For investors and observers, the ongoing management of WLFI supply, combined with significant holdings by high-profile individuals, underscores the complex interplay of DeFi mechanics and market sentiment in shaping token performance.

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/trump-affiliated-world-liberty-financial-executes-1-43m-token-burn-amid-wlfi-market-volatility/

