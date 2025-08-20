Trump-linked ALT5 Sigma knocks back claims of SEC insider trading investigation

ALT5 Sigma, the Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial-backed Nasdaq-listed crypto and fintech firm, has denied reports from media outlets of a regulatory probe involving one of its associates, venture capitalist Jon Isaac.

The firm issued a statement late Tuesday on X, rejecting allegations that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had opened an inquiry into its activities or those of Isaac, who was accused of being part of its executive team.

“For the record: Jon Isaac is not, and never was, the President of ALT5 Sigma and he is not an advisor to the company,” the post read. “The company has no knowledge of any current investigation regarding its activities by the US SEC.”

The statement was intended to distance ALT5 from an article published by news agencies, The Information and Coinpedia, that linked the company’s $1.5 billion fundraiser, also linked to WLFI, to possible insider dealings.

Jon Isaac refutes reports of SEC probe

Shortly after ALT5’s post, Isaac himself responded on X, denying he held an executive position with the company or faced an investigation.

“Setting the record straight on reports from Coinpedia and The Information: I am NOT the president of ALT5 Sigma and I am NOT under SEC investigation mentioned in these reports,” he wrote.

Isaac went on to say that he is the chief executive of Live Ventures Incorporated, a Nasdaq-listed firm trading under the LIVE ticker, and said any regulatory issues involving Live had been disclosed in public filings.

“I took over ALT5’s predecessor company, years ago, in a hostile takeover. I am a big believer and supporter of ALT5 Sigma, want nothing but the best for the company, and am a large shareholder owning over 1 million shares in ALT5,” the post concluded.

Reports mention Isaac was part of $1.5 billion treasury deal

According to The Information, Isaac’s name appeared in filings that showed earnings inflation and insider share sales following ALT5’s $1.5 billion treasury deal to purchase WLFI tokens. The transaction was flagged because of its links to World Liberty Financial.

ALT5 entered into a private placement agreement alongside a registered direct offering, covering 100 million shares at $7.50 each, a price structured in accordance with Nasdaq rules.

Isaac has profusely denied holding any position within the company, but a December disclosure showed the firm engaged him under a two-year consulting agreement that began in March 2024.

He advised the financial institution on several matters, including but not limited to financial restructuring, client acquisition, and product development. The documents seen by The Information states that he made weekly update calls to ALT5’s management.

The arrangement included a $540,000 promissory note, which Isaac later converted into 465,753 ALT5 Sigma shares, along with accrued interest, in December.

The crypto firm’s shares slid 10.5% on Tuesday to $10.48, according to Yahoo Finance, before falling further, now trading at $5.39 in US Wednesday pre-market session.

Politicians slam Trump family ties to WLFI

ALT5 Sigma’s connections to the Trump family have been the talking point for critics of the President’s family business, both in financial and political circles.

Eric Trump joined the company’s board during the latest funding round, and Zach Witkoff, the chief executive of World Liberty Financial and son of Trump ally Steve Witkoff, was named chairman of ALT5’s board of directors, Cryptopolitan reported on August 13.

Attorneys for the firm have lambasted a “fundamentally flawed” inquiry led by liberal Senators Richard Blumenthal and Maxine Waters, who claim there is a conflict of interest in the ties between the firm and President Donald Trump’s digital asset venture WLFI.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.