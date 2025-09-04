Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Thwarts 24.6B Token Hack Attempts

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – a Trump family–backed DeFi token – launched Sept. 1, 2025 with about 24.6 billion WLFI unlocked (20% of a 100 billion supply).

Early trading saw WLFI briefly above $0.30, before it slid roughly 18% to about $0.18 at press time.

On Sept. 3, WLFI announced it had blocked two hacking attempts on its token “lockbox” by on-chain blacklisting of compromised wallets.

The team emphasized these exploits stemmed from user key losses (not a WLFI code vulnerability) and said blacklisting “allowed us to block the theft attempts from the Lockbox.”

WLFI’s initial circulating supply was fixed at 24.6 billion tokens. Distribution at launch was announced as 10 billion tokens to World Liberty Financial, Inc., 7.7 billion to Alt5 Sigma, 2.8 billion for liquidity/marketing, and 4 billion to early public-sale buyers (20% unlocked).

24.66 billion WLFI were unlocked on Sept. 1. Early investors had voted in July to permit trading, and derivatives markets showed huge interest: open interest in WLFI futures neared $950 million just hours before launch (peaking at $887 Million after launch).

On-Chain Blacklisting Foils Lockbox Hacks

On Sept. 3 WLFI posted that it had executed “mass blacklisting” transactions to disable dozens of wallets identified as compromised.

WLFI disclosed that it had prevented two hacking attacks stemming from end-user compromises.

The project said hackers had targeted its Lockbox (the vesting contract for locked tokens), but blacklisting the affected addresses “foiled attempts to steal funds from the lockbox.”

Source: X

WLFI stressed the issues were due to private key loss on users’ end, “not an exploit of the WLFI project itself.” The team is now assisting affected token holders in recovering access to their accounts.

Security experts have warned WLFI holders about a related exploit tied to Ethereum’s May 2025 Pectra upgrade (EIP-7702).

SlowMist founder Yu Xian reported that attackers have been using a “classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit” on WLFI wallets.

In this method, a malicious contract is pre-planted in the victim’s wallet so that any subsequent WLFI transfer is immediately diverted to the attacker.

In practice, users have had WLFI tokens stolen the instant they attempted transfers. The EIP-7702 change allows externally owned accounts to temporarily delegate execution rights.

It streamlines transactions but also opens “an off-chain attack vector” for such signed-message exploits.

WLFI has warned users to watch for suspicious delegate authorizations and to move funds only from secure wallets.

World Liberty Financial Price, Volume & Token Burn

WLFI’s market performance has been volatile. The token’s price fell about 30–36% from the $0.331 launch-day peak to roughly $0.23 within two days.

CoinGecko data confirm an all-time high of $0.3313 on September 1 and an all-time low near $0.2106.

Trading volumes were initially enormous: CoinGecko notes $4.46 Billion in 24h trading on debut, later dipping by over 60% to about $1.14 Billion.

As of September 3, WLFI was trading in the low $0.20s, roughly 30% below its peak.

At $0.25, WLFI’s implied market cap was around $7 Billion, making it roughly the 31st-largest crypto asset by supply.

To stabilize the price, WLFI’s team implemented a token burn: they sent 47 million WLFI to a burn address on September. This was about $11.3 Million worth at the time.

The burn (0.19% of circulating supply) was accompanied by a proposal to use protocol fees for ongoing buyback-and-burn. These measures aim to boost scarcity as trading pulls WLFI’s value lower.