Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

The Trump family’s largest business has closed a major deal with one of the biggest crypto exchanges. On Friday, September 5, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it recently closed a purchase deal with Crypto.com.

The media company, which also operates the social media platform Truth Social, will buy 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. The deal, worth about $105 million, was structured as a 50% stock and 50% cash exchange. This means that Crypto.com will also become an investor in Trump Media.

Trump Media eyes CRO token rewards

The sale was part of a broader partnership agreement between the two companies. Namely, the agreement also enables the integration of the CRO token across Truth Social and the streaming platform Truth+. According to the announcement, Trump Media plans to integrate CRO rewards into these platforms.

This isn’t the first news of a Trump Media partnership with Crypto.com. On August 26, the company announced a CRO treasury strategy, with funding to secure up to $6.4 billion worth of tokens.