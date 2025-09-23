The post Trump-Xi summit can’t happen this year, says U.S. ambassador in Beijing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-rumored meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is officially not happening this year, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue. Speaking during a press briefing Tuesday in Beijing with a small group of visiting U.S. lawmakers, Perdue said talks between the two leaders are more likely to happen in 2026. “We’re looking forward to getting together, as President Trump said … but certainly next year,” Perdue said, shutting down earlier expectations for a fall meeting. The update followed Trump’s phone call with Xi on Friday, which Trump had said ended with both leaders agreeing to meet soon, possibly during a multilateral summit in South Korea next month. Xi’s camp didn’t mention any such arrangement in their own readout. The press conference happened during a rare American congressional visit to China, the first since 2019. The delegation was led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith and included one Republican. It came at a time when the Biden-era frost has only just started to thaw under the second Trump administration. The lawmakers had talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, followed by Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday, where they discussed everything from trade and fentanyl to TikTok and rare earths. Smith presses China on TikTok, fentanyl and trade barriers Smith, who currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, made it clear that the trip was focused on reopening serious lines of communication between Beijing and Washington, especially on military and economic issues. “We’re still sort of talking past each other,” he admitted. “We need to not necessarily get on the same page, but at least get in the same book.” During the meeting with He, the group raised concerns about the massive U.S. trade deficit with China. They also demanded stronger Chinese efforts to… The post Trump-Xi summit can’t happen this year, says U.S. ambassador in Beijing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-rumored meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is officially not happening this year, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue. Speaking during a press briefing Tuesday in Beijing with a small group of visiting U.S. lawmakers, Perdue said talks between the two leaders are more likely to happen in 2026. “We’re looking forward to getting together, as President Trump said … but certainly next year,” Perdue said, shutting down earlier expectations for a fall meeting. The update followed Trump’s phone call with Xi on Friday, which Trump had said ended with both leaders agreeing to meet soon, possibly during a multilateral summit in South Korea next month. Xi’s camp didn’t mention any such arrangement in their own readout. The press conference happened during a rare American congressional visit to China, the first since 2019. The delegation was led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith and included one Republican. It came at a time when the Biden-era frost has only just started to thaw under the second Trump administration. The lawmakers had talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, followed by Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday, where they discussed everything from trade and fentanyl to TikTok and rare earths. Smith presses China on TikTok, fentanyl and trade barriers Smith, who currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, made it clear that the trip was focused on reopening serious lines of communication between Beijing and Washington, especially on military and economic issues. “We’re still sort of talking past each other,” he admitted. “We need to not necessarily get on the same page, but at least get in the same book.” During the meeting with He, the group raised concerns about the massive U.S. trade deficit with China. They also demanded stronger Chinese efforts to…

Trump-Xi summit can’t happen this year, says U.S. ambassador in Beijing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:49
Threshold
T$0.01546+0.58%
Union
U$0.010852-4.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.664-0.20%
Vice
VICE$0.03601-9.95%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.03853-8.50%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000016+10.34%
Xi Token
XI$0.000992-2.07%

The long-rumored meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is officially not happening this year, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue.

Speaking during a press briefing Tuesday in Beijing with a small group of visiting U.S. lawmakers, Perdue said talks between the two leaders are more likely to happen in 2026.

“We’re looking forward to getting together, as President Trump said … but certainly next year,” Perdue said, shutting down earlier expectations for a fall meeting.

The update followed Trump’s phone call with Xi on Friday, which Trump had said ended with both leaders agreeing to meet soon, possibly during a multilateral summit in South Korea next month. Xi’s camp didn’t mention any such arrangement in their own readout.

The press conference happened during a rare American congressional visit to China, the first since 2019. The delegation was led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith and included one Republican. It came at a time when the Biden-era frost has only just started to thaw under the second Trump administration.

The lawmakers had talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, followed by Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday, where they discussed everything from trade and fentanyl to TikTok and rare earths.

Smith presses China on TikTok, fentanyl and trade barriers

Smith, who currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, made it clear that the trip was focused on reopening serious lines of communication between Beijing and Washington, especially on military and economic issues.

“We’re still sort of talking past each other,” he admitted. “We need to not necessarily get on the same page, but at least get in the same book.”

During the meeting with He, the group raised concerns about the massive U.S. trade deficit with China. They also demanded stronger Chinese efforts to stop the export of fentanyl precursors into the U.S. and pushed for the elimination of non-tariff barriers that are hurting U.S. companies trying to enter Chinese markets.

The delegation also warned Beijing about the future of TikTok. If the app’s Chinese parent company doesn’t sell its U.S. assets to an American firm, the video platform faces a full ban in the United States. Talks over a possible sale have stalled for months. No progress was reported during the China visit.

Another point of contention was critical minerals. The U.S. side challenged China’s use of export controls on rare earths, saying the country is weaponizing its near-total dominance in that supply chain. While Beijing has imposed strict limitations, Trump’s administration wants more transparency and fairer access for American companies.

Delegation demands military dialogue after Taiwan tensions

Military relations between the two countries were also discussed. Communication channels were frozen after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, an act that enraged Beijing.

China sees Taiwan as its own territory. The lines only reopened in November 2023 when Xi met President Joe Biden in California. Smith and his group told the Chinese officials that they want these dialogues to continue uninterrupted.

The delegation met with Defense Minister Dong Jun, who welcomed the visit, saying it “shows a good phase in strengthening China-U.S. communications, and I believe it is the right thing to do.”

Smith made it clear that the U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific region should not be seen as hostile. He stressed that Trump wants a peaceful solution to Taiwan’s status and doesn’t see war with China as unavoidable.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trump-xi-summit-cant-happen-this-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0238-15.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-1.81%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01774-10.58%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

The post Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are launching a high-powered tokenized asset framework that brings institutional-grade liquidity, yield access, and real-time portfolio rebalancing to onchain finance. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton Unveil Game-Changing Tokenized Asset Framework Ripple announced on Sept. 18 that it is partnering with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Franklin Templeton “to provide accredited […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-dbs-franklin-templeton-partner-to-drive-institutional-rlusd-adoption-on-xrp-ledger/
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+1.39%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.7412+5.77%
XRP
XRP$2.8604+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:33
Share
This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…
1
1$0.014375+91.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02084-0.38%
Vice
VICE$0.03625+17.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

$11.3 billion in ETH is being withdrawn from staking. What does Vitalik Buterin think?