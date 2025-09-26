The post Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Worsens The U.S. Doctor Shortage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee.  getty The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee. The White House this week announced that all new H-1B visa petitions would now carry a $100,000 supplemental fee, which the nation’s largest physician group and 53 other medical societies say should be waved “so that H-1B physicians can continue to be a pipeline that provides health care to U.S. patients,” the groups said in a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Last year alone, 23 percent of licensed physicians in the U.S. were foreign-trained, the AMA said, adding that these H-1B physicians “provide vitally needed health care to U.S. patients, especially in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty and chronic disease.” Such visas are critical to the healthcare industry to recruit international medical graduates and other health professionals trained outside the U.S. There’s already a doctor shortage in the U.S. that is projected at up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, which represents teaching hospitals, academic medical centers and medical schools in the U.S. “There is a growing need for a larger physician workforce that the U.S. cannot fill on its own, in part because the U.S. does not have enough people in the younger generation to care for our aging country,” the AMA and the other doctor groups said in their letter. “Accordingly, H-1B physicians play a critical role in filling this void, especially in areas of the U.S. with high-need populations. The U.S. health care workforce relies upon physicians from… The post Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Worsens The U.S. Doctor Shortage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee.  getty The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee. The White House this week announced that all new H-1B visa petitions would now carry a $100,000 supplemental fee, which the nation’s largest physician group and 53 other medical societies say should be waved “so that H-1B physicians can continue to be a pipeline that provides health care to U.S. patients,” the groups said in a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Last year alone, 23 percent of licensed physicians in the U.S. were foreign-trained, the AMA said, adding that these H-1B physicians “provide vitally needed health care to U.S. patients, especially in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty and chronic disease.” Such visas are critical to the healthcare industry to recruit international medical graduates and other health professionals trained outside the U.S. There’s already a doctor shortage in the U.S. that is projected at up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, which represents teaching hospitals, academic medical centers and medical schools in the U.S. “There is a growing need for a larger physician workforce that the U.S. cannot fill on its own, in part because the U.S. does not have enough people in the younger generation to care for our aging country,” the AMA and the other doctor groups said in their letter. “Accordingly, H-1B physicians play a critical role in filling this void, especially in areas of the U.S. with high-need populations. The U.S. health care workforce relies upon physicians from…

Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Worsens The U.S. Doctor Shortage

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,494-1,05%
Humanity
H$0,0483-5,82%
Union
U$0,010494+2,42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016933-1,08%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07397-12,26%

The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee. 

getty

The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee.

The White House this week announced that all new H-1B visa petitions would now carry a $100,000 supplemental fee, which the nation’s largest physician group and 53 other medical societies say should be waved “so that H-1B physicians can continue to be a pipeline that provides health care to U.S. patients,” the groups said in a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Last year alone, 23 percent of licensed physicians in the U.S. were foreign-trained, the AMA said, adding that these H-1B physicians “provide vitally needed health care to U.S. patients, especially in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty and chronic disease.” Such visas are critical to the healthcare industry to recruit international medical graduates and other health professionals trained outside the U.S.

There’s already a doctor shortage in the U.S. that is projected at up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, which represents teaching hospitals, academic medical centers and medical schools in the U.S.

“There is a growing need for a larger physician workforce that the U.S. cannot fill on its own, in part because the U.S. does not have enough people in the younger generation to care for our aging country,” the AMA and the other doctor groups said in their letter. “Accordingly, H-1B physicians play a critical role in filling this void, especially in areas of the U.S. with high-need populations. The U.S. health care workforce relies upon physicians from other countries to provide high-quality and accessible patient care.”

Other signatories on the letter to Noem include: the American Academy of Pediatrics; the American College of Emergency Physicians; the American College of Surgeons; the American Psychiatric Association; the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Physicians.

“As you establish standards to define categories of H-1B workers covered by this exception, we urge you to clarify that all physicians, including medical residents, fellows, researchers, and those working in non-clinical settings, are critical to our national interest and exempt from the Proclamation,” the groups said in their letter to Noem.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2025/09/25/ama-trumps-100000-h-1b-visa-fee-worsens-the-us-doctor-shortage/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3 955,8-3,05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,095-15,92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0,01012-22,20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,001842-2,74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,073-6,60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3 955,8-3,05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON