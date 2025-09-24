The post Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here’s His Trade! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in altcoins continues to grow as major cryptocurrency companies adopt altcoin treasury strategies. This has recently led to a surge in interest in Avalancha (AVAX). Accordingly, Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE announced that it will rebrand as AVAX One, targeting $550 million for AVAX reserves. Following AgriFORCE’s AVAX move, popular crypto detective and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) advisor Ogle opened a large long position in Avalanche. According to a post by blockchain data platform Lookonchain, Ogle placed a bet on AVAX, opening a $2.2 million long position with 10x leverage. Accordingly, Ogle opened the position at an entry price of $33.88 and will be liquidated if the AVAX token falls below $15.50. Besides Ogle, other whales are also targeting AVAX for further gains. Whale wallet “0xb2ca” opened a $17.2 million long position on AVAX with 5x leverage, generating over $900,000 in unrealized profits in nine hours. AVAX, which has gained 8% in the last 24 hours, continues to trade at $34.6. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/trumps-altcoin-wlfi-advisor-opens-long-position-in-a-surprise-altcoin-heres-his-trade/The post Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here’s His Trade! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in altcoins continues to grow as major cryptocurrency companies adopt altcoin treasury strategies. This has recently led to a surge in interest in Avalancha (AVAX). Accordingly, Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE announced that it will rebrand as AVAX One, targeting $550 million for AVAX reserves. Following AgriFORCE’s AVAX move, popular crypto detective and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) advisor Ogle opened a large long position in Avalanche. According to a post by blockchain data platform Lookonchain, Ogle placed a bet on AVAX, opening a $2.2 million long position with 10x leverage. Accordingly, Ogle opened the position at an entry price of $33.88 and will be liquidated if the AVAX token falls below $15.50. Besides Ogle, other whales are also targeting AVAX for further gains. Whale wallet “0xb2ca” opened a $17.2 million long position on AVAX with 5x leverage, generating over $900,000 in unrealized profits in nine hours. AVAX, which has gained 8% in the last 24 hours, continues to trade at $34.6. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/trumps-altcoin-wlfi-advisor-opens-long-position-in-a-surprise-altcoin-heres-his-trade/

Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Advisor Opens Long Position in a Surprise Altcoin! Here’s His Trade!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:46
Interest in altcoins continues to grow as major cryptocurrency companies adopt altcoin treasury strategies. This has recently led to a surge in interest in Avalancha (AVAX).

Accordingly, Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE announced that it will rebrand as AVAX One, targeting $550 million for AVAX reserves.

Following AgriFORCE’s AVAX move, popular crypto detective and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) advisor Ogle opened a large long position in Avalanche.

According to a post by blockchain data platform Lookonchain, Ogle placed a bet on AVAX, opening a $2.2 million long position with 10x leverage.

Accordingly, Ogle opened the position at an entry price of $33.88 and will be liquidated if the AVAX token falls below $15.50.

Besides Ogle, other whales are also targeting AVAX for further gains. Whale wallet “0xb2ca” opened a $17.2 million long position on AVAX with 5x leverage, generating over $900,000 in unrealized profits in nine hours.

AVAX, which has gained 8% in the last 24 hours, continues to trade at $34.6.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/trumps-altcoin-wlfi-advisor-opens-long-position-in-a-surprise-altcoin-heres-his-trade/

