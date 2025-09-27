Trump's second son Eric Trump again suggests buying at the bottom

PANews reported on September 27 that Trump’s second son Eric Trump tweeted a tip to buy at the bottom: “Buy on dips!”
Eric Trump has repeatedly suggested buying at the bottom when the market falls. On February 4 this year, he said that now is the best time to increase holdings of ETH. Subsequently, ETH fell 40% in two months. On August 17, he responded to the purchase of $18.6 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, saying it was buying on dips.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.