Trump’s WLFI derivatives near $1B open interest hours before unlock

Derivative contracts for the Trumps’ World Liberty Financial token have seen spikes in volume and open interest just hours ahead of a partial unlock.

Open interest on derivative contracts for the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token neared $950 million in early trading on Monday, before cooling to $887 million, still up 45% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass.

The trading volume on WLFI derivatives has jumped over 535% in the past day to $4.54 billion and is the fifth-most traded crypto derivative in the past 24 hours.

