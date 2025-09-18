Trust Wallet releases new TWT economic model and introduces multiple ecosystem incentives

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the official Trust Wallet blog, Trust Wallet announced a new economic model for TWT ( Trust Wallet Token ), proposing a tiered incentive system to boost user activity and loyalty. TWT will be used for various scenarios, including staking rewards, DeFi staking, fee discounts, gas fee payments, exclusive services, and community governance. The total supply of TWT remains constant, with over 40% already in circulation. The remaining portion will be used for ecosystem development, liquidity, partner incentives, and team incentives. The new incentive system will be rolled out in phases over the next six months.