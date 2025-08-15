Turkish Crypto Exchange Confirms Security Incident, Assures Users Funds Are Safe

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 06:05
Bitcoin
BTC$113,243.94-2.70%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4129-3.48%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009471-1.60%

Turkish crypto exchange Btc Turk has temporarily halted cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal services after detecting suspicious activity in its hot wallets.

User Assets Remain Secure

Leading Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Btc Turk has announced a temporary suspension of crypto deposit and withdrawal services after detecting unusual activity in its hot wallets during routine security checks.

The company emphasized that the move is precautionary and that user assets remain secure, with the majority of holdings stored in cold wallets, which are offline and insulated from potential threats. In an update shared via X, the cryptocurrency exchange assured users that its robust financial infrastructure ensures no impact on customer funds.

Turkish Crypto Exchange Confirms Security Incident, Assures Users Funds are Safe

The exchange’s confirmation of the incident came a few hours after the blockchain analytics and security firm Cyvers said it had detected a hack involving $48 million in digital assets. In its own alert on X, Cyvers noted that the attacker had since “completed the transfers and begun swapping assets.”

While crypto transfers are paused, buying and selling of cryptocurrencies as well as Turkish lira deposits and withdrawals continue to operate without disruption, allowing users to maintain trading activity.

“Our detailed investigations are ongoing, official authorities have been informed, and all necessary security measures have been taken,” the company stated. “We thank you for your understanding and will continue to share developments with you.”

The exchange has not disclosed the nature of the detected movements or whether any assets were compromised. Btc Turk has said it expects to resume full services once internal reviews and security enhancements are complete.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+8.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006787+18.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092+30.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24883-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021092-8.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage