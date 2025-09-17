Tuttle Capital Seeks Approval for New Crypto ETFs: Bonk, Sui, Litecoin

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 22:28
SUI
SUI$3.5334-2.08%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002332-0.93%

TLDR

  • Tuttle Capital has filed for SEC approval to launch cryptocurrency ETFs focused on Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin.
  • The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors steady income while tracking the daily price movements of the cryptocurrencies.
  • Tuttle Capital plans to use a put credit spread strategy with FLEX options to manage price volatility.
  • Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin are included in the income blast strategy for the new ETFs.
  • The SEC has yet to approve spot ETFs for altcoins like Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin, causing delays.

Tuttle Capital has filed for approval to launch several new cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The application, submitted on September 16, 2025, includes a Bonk Income Blast ETF, as well as similar funds for Sui (SUI) and Litecoin (LTC). The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors exposure to these cryptocurrencies while generating steady income.

Tuttle Capital Targets Bonk with New ETF

Tuttle Capital’s Bonk Income Blast ETF targets the popular Solana-based memecoin, Bonk (BONK). Bonk has recently seen a significant rise in market interest. The coin’s market capitalization is now over $1.87 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of around $348 million. Tuttle Capital recognizes strong institutional demand for Bonk, which has become the second-largest memecoin behind Pudgy Penguins (PENG).

Bonk’s price increased by around 4% in the last 24 hours, trading at approximately $0.00002426. As part of the Bonk Income Blast ETF, Tuttle Capital seeks to limit the volatility traditionally associated with such coins. The ETF will use a put credit spread strategy with FLEX options to manage price swings. Tuttle Capital plans to capitalize on the memecoin’s popularity while controlling risk for investors.

Sui and Litecoin Included in New ETFs

Tuttle Capital has also applied for ETFs based on Sui (SUI) and Litecoin (LTC). Sui, a newer cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $3.59, up by 0.93%. Litecoin, on the other hand, is more stable, with only a slight 0.21% increase, trading at $115. These cryptocurrencies will also be included in the income blast strategy alongside Bonk. Tuttle Capital aims to offer a diversified approach for investors interested in these assets.

Like the Bonk ETF, the Sui and Litecoin ETFs will focus on providing steady income while still reflecting the daily price movements of these coins. The strategy, using put credit spreads with FLEX options, aims to limit investors’ exposure to volatile swings. Tuttle Capital believes this strategy will be attractive to both institutional and retail investors looking for crypto exposure with reduced risk.

Experts Warn of Risks in Bonk ETF Filing

Tuttle Capital’s filing faces challenges as the SEC has not yet approved any spot ETFs for altcoins like Bonk, SUI, or Litecoin. Decisions regarding these crypto ETFs continue to be delayed, as the SEC works on broader listing standards with major exchanges.

Experts such as ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have commented on the high-risk nature of Solana-based Bonk. Seyffart suggested brokerages should issue warnings due to the coin’s volatility, though he acknowledged that experimentation is essential for the market.

Tuttle Capital is not the first firm to file for a Bonk ETF. Rex Shares and Osprey Funds have also submitted filings. However, Tuttle Capital’s approach of combining Bonk with Sui and Litecoin in an income-focused strategy marks a unique offering in the crypto ETF space.

The post Tuttle Capital Seeks Approval for New Crypto ETFs: Bonk, Sui, Litecoin appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?