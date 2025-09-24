tZERO receives FINRA approval for secondary trading of corporate bonds

PANews reported on September 24th that The Block reported that tZERO Securities , a brokerage firm under the tZERO Group , has received approval from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( FINRA ) to conduct secondary market trading of corporate bonds on its Alternative Trading System ( ATS ). tZERO previously received approval to offer primary issuance of corporate bonds and corporate equity, and supports online trading of over-the-counter (OTC) stocks. tZERO specializes in the issuance, trading, and custody of digital securities (on-chain assets) and traditional private securities. It holds membership in FINRA and SIPC and has received full-process support for digital asset securities from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). PANews reported on September 24th that The Block reported that tZERO Securities , a brokerage firm under the tZERO Group , has received approval from the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( FINRA ) to conduct secondary market trading of corporate bonds on its Alternative Trading System ( ATS ). tZERO previously received approval to offer primary issuance of corporate bonds and corporate equity, and supports online trading of over-the-counter (OTC) stocks. tZERO specializes in the issuance, trading, and custody of digital securities (on-chain assets) and traditional private securities. It holds membership in FINRA and SIPC and has received full-process support for digital asset securities from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ).