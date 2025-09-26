The post U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. jobless claims decrease contrasts with hiring stagnation and economic slowdown. Labor market resilience declines, affecting trade and immigration policies. Fed rate cuts respond to rising unemployment duration impacting economic growth. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, 2025, as per the U.S. Department of Labor. Weak labor demand and protectionist policies pose challenges to job growth, prompting Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst the highest unemployment rate in nearly four years. U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 14,000 Amid Economic Strain Initial jobless claims in the United States showed a decline, although hiring continues to lag. The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this data, highlighting the challenges faced by the labor market. Ongoing trade protectionism has contributed to labor demand issues. Despite the decline in claims, the labor market’s overall weakness persists. Protectionist trade policies and restrictive immigration measures are cited as key contributors to labor market challenges. With these policies increasing tariffs to levels not seen in a century, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce. “Initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, reflecting fluctuations in the labor market.” — U.S. Department of Labor Official Ethereum Price Volatility Amid Broader Economic Policies Did you know? Historically, spikes in initial jobless claims often lead to Federal Reserve monetary interventions, a pattern seen during both the pandemic and trade wars. Ethereum currently trades at $4,001.04, with a market cap of $482.94 billion. Over the past 90 days, ETH price rose by 64.44%, though recent 24-hour metrics report a 4.25% drop. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed this amid recent market volatilities. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:20 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu identify potential ripple… The post U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. jobless claims decrease contrasts with hiring stagnation and economic slowdown. Labor market resilience declines, affecting trade and immigration policies. Fed rate cuts respond to rising unemployment duration impacting economic growth. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, 2025, as per the U.S. Department of Labor. Weak labor demand and protectionist policies pose challenges to job growth, prompting Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst the highest unemployment rate in nearly four years. U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 14,000 Amid Economic Strain Initial jobless claims in the United States showed a decline, although hiring continues to lag. The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this data, highlighting the challenges faced by the labor market. Ongoing trade protectionism has contributed to labor demand issues. Despite the decline in claims, the labor market’s overall weakness persists. Protectionist trade policies and restrictive immigration measures are cited as key contributors to labor market challenges. With these policies increasing tariffs to levels not seen in a century, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce. “Initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, reflecting fluctuations in the labor market.” — U.S. Department of Labor Official Ethereum Price Volatility Amid Broader Economic Policies Did you know? Historically, spikes in initial jobless claims often lead to Federal Reserve monetary interventions, a pattern seen during both the pandemic and trade wars. Ethereum currently trades at $4,001.04, with a market cap of $482.94 billion. Over the past 90 days, ETH price rose by 64.44%, though recent 24-hour metrics report a 4.25% drop. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed this amid recent market volatilities. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:20 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu identify potential ripple…

U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:05
Union
U$0.011042+11.65%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0018082-17.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016442-3.61%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09359-5.37%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001507-8.77%
Key Points:
  • U.S. jobless claims decrease contrasts with hiring stagnation and economic slowdown.
  • Labor market resilience declines, affecting trade and immigration policies.
  • Fed rate cuts respond to rising unemployment duration impacting economic growth.

Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, 2025, as per the U.S. Department of Labor.

Weak labor demand and protectionist policies pose challenges to job growth, prompting Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst the highest unemployment rate in nearly four years.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 14,000 Amid Economic Strain

Initial jobless claims in the United States showed a decline, although hiring continues to lag. The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this data, highlighting the challenges faced by the labor market. Ongoing trade protectionism has contributed to labor demand issues. Despite the decline in claims, the labor market’s overall weakness persists.

Protectionist trade policies and restrictive immigration measures are cited as key contributors to labor market challenges. With these policies increasing tariffs to levels not seen in a century, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce.

Ethereum Price Volatility Amid Broader Economic Policies

Did you know? Historically, spikes in initial jobless claims often lead to Federal Reserve monetary interventions, a pattern seen during both the pandemic and trade wars.

Ethereum currently trades at $4,001.04, with a market cap of $482.94 billion. Over the past 90 days, ETH price rose by 64.44%, though recent 24-hour metrics report a 4.25% drop. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed this amid recent market volatilities.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:20 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu identify potential ripple effects due to economic policies affecting market liquidity and broader risk sentiment. Historical data indicates potential for software developments and regulatory shifts to influence cryptocurrency trading strategies.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/us-jobless-claims-drop-hiring-pace/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000116-5.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000045-22.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4076-9.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7616-7.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002163-9.72%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.0000006168-12.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin