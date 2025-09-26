U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace

Key Points: U.S. jobless claims decrease contrasts with hiring stagnation and economic slowdown.

Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, 2025, as per the U.S. Department of Labor.

Weak labor demand and protectionist policies pose challenges to job growth, prompting Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst the highest unemployment rate in nearly four years.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 14,000 Amid Economic Strain

Initial jobless claims in the United States showed a decline, although hiring continues to lag. The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this data, highlighting the challenges faced by the labor market. Ongoing trade protectionism has contributed to labor demand issues. Despite the decline in claims, the labor market’s overall weakness persists.

Protectionist trade policies and restrictive immigration measures are cited as key contributors to labor market challenges. With these policies increasing tariffs to levels not seen in a century, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce.

