U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 18:11
Threshold
T$0.01604+1.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.371+0.81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203731+0.74%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+1.80%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01593-0.68%

Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing.

In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system.

The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub.

The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward.

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement.

His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.”

The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.”

The markets watchdogs said they “are prepared to engage with trading venues about applying fair and orderly market principles as they seek to operate markets for participants to trade spot crypto asset products.”

As the agencies seek to use existing regulations and authorities to open the financial system to crypto, Congress has been working on a sweeping set of crypto market rules that the industry is counting on to fully establish it in the U.S. It’s unclear, though, how long the lawmakers might take getting that legislation to Trump’s desk.

One of the main holes in previous U.S. oversight of crypto has been the CFTC’s lack of authority to fully regulate firms trading on the crypto commodity spot market — where actual assets are directly changing hands.

Read More: Trump’s SEC Chair Says Agency Is ‘Mobilizing’ to Update Custody, Other Guidance

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/02/u-s-sec-cftc-combine-forces-to-clear-registered-firms-trading-of-spot-crypto

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+4.45%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01735-1.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244--%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Yu Jin, TechnoRevenant had previously profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations, and subsequently went long on XPL with 1x leverage through 15+ addresses. It currently holds 38.17 million XPL in Hyperliquid, worth approximately $26 million, and has turned from a floating profit of $10 million to a floating loss of $3.67 million.
67COIN
67$0.004639-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 19:40
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million